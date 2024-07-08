Today in Techrights
China's Oceans of Fake Patents on Buzzwords and Hype Reinforce the Widespread Belief That Some Patent Systems Go Astray
They're conflating patents, which are immaterial, with something else, possibly to reinvigorate the old "GAI" hype bubble
GNU/Linux Up to 4.4%, But Let's Think Beyond the Numbers
GNU/Linux growing is a good thing, but we need to look beyond the brand if not dogma
Microsoft-, IBM-, and Google-Funded 'FSFE' Don't Follow Their Own Inclusive Language Guidelines
They've deposited that in more official sites
Software In The Public Interest Inc. Turned Against The Public Interest and Turned Into "Red" (Heavy Losses)
Censoring the community
New
[Video] Stella Assange Encourages Citizens or Citizen-Journalists to Put in a Freedom of Information Request Regarding Julian Assange Case
After pleading guilty he is not eligible to do so (at FOIA capacity)
Some GNU/Linux News Sites Are Still Doing OK (But Many Perish)
Today, or overnight, we shall take stock of which sites are still active
Back in the Flow
We're still hoping for a "proper" Wikileaks comeback
Links 07/07/2024: Science and War Updates
Links for the day
Gemini Links 07/07/2024: Candyfloss and GOWIN Chinese FPGAs
Links for the day
Asia is Moving to GNU/Linux, 6% Already Estimated to be on GNU/Linux "Proper" (Not Chromebooks, Steam Deck Etc.)
Isn't it interesting that the so-called 'tech media' never really covers this and barely mentions this?
Links 07/07/2024: Music Getting Objectively Worse, Software Patents Bubble in China
Links for the day
Gemini Links 07/07/2024: Coolness of Geekdom and UPS Story
Links for the day
More Cybercrimes Committed Today by the Misogynists Who Attack My Family and Myself
These people openly boast about avoiding arrest
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, July 06, 2024
IRC logs for Saturday, July 06, 2024
Just Say the Truth, People Will Come
Uttering lies is a short-term "strategy" (like social control media clickbaiting), it won't last
Microsoft Windows in the Bolivarian Republic Of Venezuela: From Almost 98% (2010) to Just 28% (This Summer), Android Reaches New Highs
the Bolivarian Republic Of Venezuela is gradually exiting Microsoft, even faster than its neighbours, maybe for political reasons
[Meme] Not Winning Arguments and Not Winning Allies, Either
Misusing civil rights causes to censor people for billionaires is basically an attack on these civil rights causes
Microsofters and Their Chaos Theory
censorship is not the way to go
