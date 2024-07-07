Programming and Hardware Hacking
Rlang ☛ Automate Your R Scripts with taskscheduleR
Today, let’s dive into a nifty R package called taskscheduleR that can automate running your R scripts. Whether you need to execute a task every hour or just once a day, taskscheduleR has you covered.
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: binb 0.0.7 on CRAN: Maintenance
The seventh release of the binb package, and first in four years, is now on CRAN. binb regroups four rather nice themes for writing LaTeX Beamer presentations much more easily in (R)Markdown. As a teaser, a quick demo combining all four themes is available; documentation and examples are in the package.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Port Arianna to Foliate-js - GSoC '24
Who am I?
I am Ajay Chauhan (IRC: hisir:matrix.org), currently in my second year of undergraduate studies in Computer Science & Engineering. I'll be working on porting Arianna to Foliate-js for my Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code project. I have previously worked on Kdenlive as part of the Season of KDE '24.
I hope to help bring the said feature into reality, but also to sharpen my own development skills through real-world projects, contribute back to the open source community and gain more inner confidence.
What am I working on for this year’s GSoC?
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ How to make a connected badge that shows the latest news headlines — and looks like a floppy disk
With some code, electronics and 3D printing, we can make an editor’s dream project come true.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Pimoroni NVMe Base Duo Review
If you need dual NVMe drives, PCIe devices on your Raspberry Pi 5 then there aren’t too many options right now, but Pimoroni’s new board offers everything you need.
