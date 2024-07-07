Programming and Hardware Hacking

Who am I?

I am Ajay Chauhan (IRC: hisir:matrix.org), currently in my second year of undergraduate studies in Computer Science & Engineering. I'll be working on porting Arianna to Foliate-js for my Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code project. I have previously worked on Kdenlive as part of the Season of KDE '24.

I hope to help bring the said feature into reality, but also to sharpen my own development skills through real-world projects, contribute back to the open source community and gain more inner confidence.

What am I working on for this year’s GSoC?