Waydroid Android Emulator Might Soon Be Integrated into Steam
As spotted by leaker Bradley Lynch, Valve might be working on integrating the Waydroid Android emulator into Steam. Waydroid is an open source Android emulator for GNU/Linux systems.
Do you waddle the waddle?
The Turing Pi 2.5 is an updated version of the Turing Pi 2.0, a 4-node mini ITX cluster board compatible with Raspberry Pi CM4 modules and Nvidia Jetson modules. This compact device is designed for applications such as building Homelabs, self-hosting, and machine learning tasks, as it is capable of continuous 24/7 operation.
The new Raspberry Pi OS release, versioned 2024-07-04, updates the panel and the PCManFM file manager with support for customizing more than two desktops. The panel also received support for customizing the Labwc Wayland window-stacking compositor, which is now installed by default as an alternative to Wayfire.
KDE Gear 24.05.2 is here three weeks after KDE Gear 24.05.1 to fix two regressions in the KCalc calculator app that would cause it to crash when hitting the backspace key and break input chaining, fix a crash in KDE Partition Manager caused by clicking the remove mount point button, and fix a memory leak in kdepim-runtime.
