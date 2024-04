Xubuntu 24.04 LTS: Best New Features

posted by Arindam Giri on Apr 20, 2024



At the core, Xubuntu 24.04 LTS is powered by mainline Linux Kernel 6.8 which arrives with key highlights such as Intel GPU Xe driver, improved task scheduler, protection mode for block devices and so on.

In addition, the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS package base powers this Xfce-based Ubuntu flavour. If you are using the last Xubuntu 23.10 or 23.04, then you might not see much of a difference in Xubuntu 24.04.

