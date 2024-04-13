Ubuntu 24.10 and Debian Trixie Are Getting a Refined APT Command-Line Interface

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 13, 2024



APT developer and Canonical engineer Julian Andres Klode took to LinkedIn to present the revamped APT interface powered by the upcoming APT 3.0 package manager that looks to give users a more concise and well-laid-out command-line output when updating, installing, or removing packages via the terminal emulator.

The new APT 3.0 UI brings a columnar display that will make it easier for users to quickly scan for a package name and support for colors, namely red for removals and green for other changes, which makes it easier to quickly distinguish commands at a glance.

