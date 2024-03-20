My 5 favorite multimedia player apps for Linux and what they can do for you

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 20, 2024



I listen to a lot of music and play a lot of videos. Although vinyl is my first choice for music, with Spotify used for streaming, I also have a vast collection of digital music stored on one of my drives.

When I want to listen to something that isn't available on vinyl or Spotify, I use a digital music player. And when I need to view a video that I've created or someone has sent me, or even a DVD or Blu-ray, I have to lean on one of the many apps available for Linux.

But which apps should you use? If you open your distribution software store, you'll probably find a long list of available apps. If you're having trouble deciding which app to use, here are my favorites.

Read on