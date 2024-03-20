New Pentesting Distribution to Compete with Kali Linux

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 20, 2024



From the ashes of Blackbuntu comes a new pentesting distribution called SnoopGod, which aims to compete with Kali Linux.

SnoopGod is an Ubuntu-based Linux distribution geared for pentesting. This new distribution is designed to be fast, easy to use, and provides a full desktop environment to make the tools accessible.

This new pentesting distribution includes more than 800 pre-installed libraries and tools. You'll find tools like Aircrack-ng, BeEF, Metasploit, Bruteforce-luks, Brutespray, Cewl, Crack, ophcrack, patator, sucrack, Burpsuite, Routersploit, Websploit, Weevely, Aesfix, Ddrescue, Dislocker, and much more. You can view the entire list of libraries and tools from this SnoopGod Github page.

Read on