Open Hardware: Booting Linux Over HTTP and An Important Consideration About Pi 5 Overclocking

A couple years ago, one of my friends gave me a big pile of little Dell FX160 thin clients, which are cute little computers which have low power Atom 230 processors in them with the ability to support 3GB of RAM. Being thin clients means they were originally meant to be diskless nodes that could boot a remote desktop application to essentially act as remote graphical consoles to applications running on a beefier server somewhere else.

That being said, they're great as low power Linux boxes, and I've been deploying them in various projects over the years when I need a Linux box somewhere but want/need something a little more substantial than a Raspberry Pi.