Language Server for Debian: Spellchecking

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 24, 2024



This is my third update on writing a language server for Debian packaging files, which aims at providing a better developer experience for Debian packagers.

Lets go over what have done since the last report.

I have added support for what the Language Server Protocol (LSP) call semantic tokens. These are used to provide the editor insights into tokens of interest for users. Allegedly, this is what editors would use for syntax highlighting as well.

Unfortunately, eglot (emacs) does not support semantic tokens, so I was not able to test this. There is a 3-year old PR for supporting with the last update being ~3 month basically saying "Please sign the Copyright Assignment". I pinged the GitHub issue in the hopes it will get unstuck.

