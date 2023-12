Octane Now Supports FrankenPHP Linux ARM Builds

Laravel Octane v2.2.6 was released yesterday with support for using aarch64 builds of FrankenPHP.

FrankenPHP now supports Linux (x86_64 and aarch64) and macOS buils, and other systems should use Docker images or compile FrankenPHP manually. Octane will determine the server architecture needed to run Octane with FrankenPHP binaries, thanks to a contribution by @foremtehan to support the new aarch64 builds in Pull Request #793.

