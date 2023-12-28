Use Chimera OS to Turn Your PC Into a Steam Deck

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 28, 2023



Chimera OS is a powerful gaming-focused Linux distro that provides a seamless “couch gaming experience” using PC hardware. It works by simplifying the process for both system installation and maintenance. This article will show how you can install Chimera OS in your machine as well as highlight why it’s better than SteamOS. Content

Why Use Chimera OS over SteamOS?

One of the biggest selling points of Chimera over SteamOS is that aside from being a console-oriented OS, it also has a dedicated desktop environment. This makes it easy for any user to get into the guts of the system and configure it however they wish.

