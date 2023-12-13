today's howtos and technical posts

Developing scripts to handle your more complicated tasks can make your efforts on the Linux command line considerably easier and more reliable - at least once the scripts are written and tested. Scripts, after all, provide a way for you to turn a complicated series of commands into something you can invoke by typing only the name of the script. In this post, we'll take a look at the syntax and commands that are used in bash scripts and provide some many examples and suggestions.

This post is intended to help new Linux users get comfortable with scripting and learn some ways to ensure their scripts are both reliable and easily maintained. This post also offers some suggestions on formatting scripts to improve readability.