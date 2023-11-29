Cinnamon 6.0 Desktop Environment Arrives with Initial Wayland Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 29, 2023



The biggest new feature in the Cinnamon 6.0 desktop environment is the implementation of an experimental Wayland session. As I mentioned in some of my previous articles, it certainly looks like 2024 is the year of the Wayland desktop as more and more desktop environments and GNU/Linux distributions are adopting it by default.

While Cinnamon 6.0 will offer a Wayland session for those who want to experiment with it and report the issues they encounter to the Linux Mint team so that they can make it better in future releases, the Wayland session won’t replace the Xorg Server anytime soon in the Linux Mint distribution.

