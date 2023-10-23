Keeping Things Simple Means Making Things Faster
[www.]tuxmachines.org (formerly the old Drupal site) and
news.tuxmachines.org domains now point to the same server, which is overprovisioned for the time being (we eagerly await the possibility of expansion and growth). The speeds improved a lot*, depending on the country/geography of the requester, and Gemini also has low latency (and growing following). As one person has just put it: "In my new static blog, no more Jekyll or Hugo or any other static site generator. I'm not far from Gemini and I will explain this in detail in 2024. My articles and posts are written in .md. I just need to copy and modify the head and the bottom of the document in .gmi. Another change to the index in .gmi and that's it. Now that I have found a server to put the blog in gemini, it's as simple as a sftp command line or whatever you use (rsync...)."
Here in this site we use SSH to manage everything, including server administration, not just adding/updating/deleting pages. We also add images via SSH. The interfaces are simple to use. For the above image I ran:
~$ u https://www.publicdomainpictures.net/pictures/210000/velka/horse-galloping-in-snow.jpg
The static pages/site generator is simple and fast for now. We'll try to keep it that way. █______
