Needless to say, fighting for the protection of encryption is a topic for us 365 days a year. But we want to use this day to reflect on some of the efforts we have initiated or supported in 2023 to ensure access to encryption and push back against government efforts that seek to undermine it - from signing letters and supporting ally organizations on a number of advocacy and awareness campaigns to expanding our outreach and training efforts or localizing educational content.

9 Halloween/Spooky Desktop Wallpapers for Ubuntu

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 23, 2023



It’s Hallowe’en season! All Hallows’ Eve! Samhain! Commercialized creepiness! Whatever you call it, October is the only month of the year you’re free to revel in the revolting, marvel at the macabre, and embrace the eerie without judgmental folks deeming you a bit weird.

So here’s my (trick or) treat for you: a wicked collection of Halloween wallpapers with which to bewitch your Ubuntu setup (or non-Ubuntu setup; you can use these images anywhere, they don’t bite – I think).

Where’d I dig these atmospheric images up from? Unsplash.com, a creative crypt of high-quality imagery that is (mostly) free to download, use, and in some cases, redistribute.

Should you like an image below do download it from Unsplash. Don’t use the screenshots that are embedded (unless you seeking horrific quality, of course). Each image is linked so you can download an original, high-resolution copy by clicking on it.

Read on