9 Halloween/Spooky Desktop Wallpapers for Ubuntu
It’s Hallowe’en season! All Hallows’ Eve! Samhain! Commercialized creepiness! Whatever you call it, October is the only month of the year you’re free to revel in the revolting, marvel at the macabre, and embrace the eerie without judgmental folks deeming you a bit weird.
So here’s my (trick or) treat for you: a wicked collection of Halloween wallpapers with which to bewitch your Ubuntu setup (or non-Ubuntu setup; you can use these images anywhere, they don’t bite – I think).
Where’d I dig these atmospheric images up from? Unsplash.com, a creative crypt of high-quality imagery that is (mostly) free to download, use, and in some cases, redistribute.
Should you like an image below do download it from Unsplash. Don’t use the screenshots that are embedded (unless you seeking horrific quality, of course). Each image is linked so you can download an original, high-resolution copy by clicking on it.