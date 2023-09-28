Open Hardware: Purism, ZimaBlade, Raspberry Pi, Sipeed, and Arduino
-
Save Up to $300 on The Liberty Phone when Bundled with AweSIM Cellular Services!
Purism is excited to announce a sale on the widely popular Liberty Phone at $1,999.00 or $1,899.00 when bundled with AweSIM private cellular service. Buy Phone Buy Bundle The Liberty Phone provides the best security features in the industry such as: Made In The USA Electronics.
-
This Is A Great Mini Personal Server, The New ZimaBlade
Today we’re taking a look at the new ZimaBlade from a company called Ice Whale. If you’ve been following my projects for a while then you may recall that I tested their original product the Zimaboard about a year ago.
-
Build a bipedal companion robot
A Raspberry Pi 3B+ and an Arduino Pro Mini each sits on its own custom PCB. As a beginner, Dan felt that was much easier than using breadboards to wire everything up. The Arduino Pro Mini controls the servos: there are two of these for the neck and head, but the legs need nine between them. The Raspberry Pi does some heavier lifting and controls all the other components, which include a camera so the robot can see, a buzzer for audio output; a NeoPixel ring to jazz up the eye that doesn’t have a camera in it; a Coral USB accelerator to speed up the robot’s face tracking and image processing; and a microwave sensor to detect movement. A logic level converter lets the Raspberry Pi communicate with the Arduino.
-
Sipeed introduces Tang Mega 138K Pro Dock
Today, Sipeed launched a new development board in the Tang series, featuring the powerful GOWIN GW5AST RISC-V FPGA. This versatile board offers a range of flexible features, including a GbE port, dual DVI interfaces, 8x 12.5Gbps Serdes, and a variety of other peripherals.
-
This machine automatically threads beautiful string art
String art is impressive precisely because it is so difficult to make. Even a simple piece of string art will contain hundreds of feet of thread carefully looped around posts to create areas of varying density that act as shading. Everything from calculating the string’s path to physically laying down the string is a challenge.
-
Automating Connect Four setup and cleanup
Good old-fashioned tabletop games are a lot of fun to play, but they’re a pain in the butt to set up. We all know the pain of divvying out Monopoly money and organizing tiny plastic houses.