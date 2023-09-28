Open Hardware: Purism, ZimaBlade, Raspberry Pi, Sipeed, and Arduino

A Raspberry Pi 3B+ and an Arduino Pro Mini each sits on its own custom PCB. As a beginner, Dan felt that was much easier than using breadboards to wire everything up. The Arduino Pro Mini controls the servos: there are two of these for the neck and head, but the legs need nine between them. The Raspberry Pi does some heavier lifting and controls all the other components, which include a camera so the robot can see, a buzzer for audio output; a NeoPixel ring to jazz up the eye that doesn’t have a camera in it; a Coral USB accelerator to speed up the robot’s face tracking and image processing; and a microwave sensor to detect movement. A logic level converter lets the Raspberry Pi communicate with the Arduino.