Security Leftovers
-
SANS ☛ YARA-X's Dump Command, (Sun, Sep 15th)
-
Open Source Security (Audio Show) ☛ Free Software Security Podcast: Episode 446 – Researchers took over .MOBI TLD
Josh and Kurt talk about some security researchers sort of taking over the .MOBI whois server. The story is a bit sensational, but we ask if it really matters? There are a lot of interesting possible attacks, but turning something like this into a good attack is really hard, maybe impossible.
-
Cyber Security News ☛ New Linux Malware Exploiting Oracle Weblogic Servers [Ed: They make it sound (again) like Linux is the issue, but proprietary Oracle software and awful passwords are to blame]