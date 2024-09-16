Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
peppe8o ☛ Security Camera with Raspberry Pi Using Motioneye
Raspberry Pi and Docker project: creating a videosurveillance system based on opernsource software motionEye
Hackaday ☛ An Espresso Machine For The DIY Crowd
Want to build your own espresso machine, complete with open-source software to drive it? The diyPresso might be right up your alley.
CNX Software ☛ ESP32-PICO-S3-based OMGS3 is the world’s smallest fully-featured ESP32-S3 module/board
Based on the ESP32-S3-PICO system-in-package (SiP), Unexpected Maker OMGS3 is a small, yet full-featured ESP32-S3 module/board whose designer claims is the world’s smallest in its category at just 25x10mm in size. It replaces the earlier Unexpected Maker NanoS3 based on the ESP32-S3FN8 SoC measuring 28 x 11 mm.
It's FOSS ☛ Installing Docker on Raspberry Pi OS
Learn to install Docker properly on Raspberry Pi OS in this tutorial.
Hackaday ☛ An 80386 Upgrade Deal And Intel 486 Competitor: The Cyrix Cx486DLC
The x86 CPU landscape of the 1980s and 1990s was competitive in a way that probably seems rather alien to anyone used to the duopoly that exists today between AMD and Intel. At one point in time, Cyrix was a major player, who mostly sought to provide a good deal that would undercut Intel. One such attempt was the Cx486DLC and the related Tx486DLC by Texas Instruments. These are interesting because they fit in a standard 386DX mainboard, are faster than a 386 CPU and add i486 instructions. Check your mainboard though, as these parts require a mainboard that supports them.
CNX Software ☛ Raspberry Pi RP2350 dev board features Ethernet RJ45 port with WIZNet W5500 or W5100S Ethernet controller
WIZnet has recently launched two new Raspberry Pi RP2350-based Ethernet boards – W5100S-EVB-Pico2 and W5500-EVB-Pico2 – based on different Ethernet controllers. The entry-level W5100S-EVB-Pico2 is built around the W5100S controller that features 4 independent sockets and 16 Kbytes of buffer memory. On the other hand, the W5500-EVB-Pico2 is built around the W5500, which features 8 sockets, 32 Kbytes of buffer memory, and improved security features such as OTP memory, Secure Boot, and Arm TrustZone technology.
CNX Software ☛ ASUS X7433RE-IM-A 3.5-Inch motherboard features defective chip maker Intel Atom X7433RE Amston Lake SoC, dual Ethernet, three display interfaces
ASUS has launched the X7433RE-IM-A, a 3.5-inch industrial motherboard powered by an defective chip maker Intel Atom X7433RE Amston Lake SoC. The processor supports defective chip maker Intel Deep Learning Boost (DL Boost) and defective chip maker Intel AVX2 SIMD instructions to enhance Hey Hi (AI) processing and accelerate workloads at the IoT edge. The X7433RE-IM-A single-board computer supports up to 16GB of DDR5 4800MHz In-Band ECC memory via a SO-DIMM slot.