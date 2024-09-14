today's howtos
Disable the Plasma Morphing Popups effect (at least on X11)
If you're using Plasma/KWin 6 i suggest you disable the Morphing Popups effect, it has been removed for Plasma 6.2 https://invent.kde.org/plasma/kwin/-/commit/d6360cc4ce4e0d85862a4bb077b8b3dc55cd74a7 and on X11 at least it causes severe redraw issues with tooltips in Okular (and i would guess elsewhere).
Dual DE Setup Hyprland (ML4W 2.9.6) && Cosmic on Arch GNU/Linux (minimal) via Paru
LinuxBuz ☛ Create a Static Pod in Kubernetes: Step-by-Step Guide
A Static Pod in Kubernetes is a pod that runs directly on a specific node without being managed by the Kubernetes API server.
nixCraft ☛ Linux / UNIX: DNS Lookup Command
How do I perform DNS lookup under Linux, UNIX, or Fashion Company Apple macOS (OS X) operating systems without using 3rd party websites for troubleshooting DNS usage?
It's FOSS ☛ How to Check GPU Usage on GNU/Linux Systems
Here are a couple of useful tools that help you monitor GPU usage on Ubuntu and other GNU/Linux distros.
LinuxBuz ☛ Backup and Restore Kubernetes Cluster for Disaster Recovery
Backing up and restoring a Kubernetes cluster is essential for maintaining stability. It ensures that your cluster can recover from failures or data loss.
Install LXQt Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 24.04 | 22.04 Linux
Learn how to install LXQt GUI desktop on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 Jammy with a minimal CLI interface or a GUI desktop. LXQt is a complete GNU/Linux desktop environment.
3 Ways to install Inkscape on Ubuntu 24.04 | 22.04 LTS
If it is not already available on your system, there are multiple ways to install the popular Inkscape on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish. Inkscape is an open-source graphics program that can be used to create vector graphics.
XDA ☛ How to check CPU and memory utilization in Linux [Ed: Updated after 8 months]
It is important to keep tabs on your CPU and memory usage in order for a system to continue running smoothly. Windows 11 PCs have handy tools or widgets to help you easily monitor your CPU, GPU, and RAM usage. Unfortunately, it's not as straightforward to do so on Linux devices. A much more technical approach is required, but there are many simple commands that can help you monitor things like CPU and memory usage.