posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 04, 2024



Quoting: Tellico 4.0 Released – Tellico —

I’m excited to make Tellico 4.0 available as the first version to leverage the new Qt6 and KDE Frameworks 6 libraries. Tellico 4.0 also continues to build with Qt5/KF5 for those who haven’t yet transitioned to the newer versions.

Especially since this has many updates and changes in the underlying library code, please backup your data before switching to the new version. Creating a full backup file can be done by using the Export to Zip option which will create a file with all your images together with the main collection.

Please let me know of any compilation issues or bugs, particularly since I haven’t tested this on a wide range of Qt6/KF6 releases. The KDE builds are all working, which certainly helps my confidence, but one never knows.