Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.8, Linux 6.6.49, Linux 6.1.108, Linux 5.15.166, Linux 5.10.225, Linux 5.4.283, and Linux 4.19.321

Beginning a New Role as President and CEO

A traumatic experience caused a young man to understand the stark gender inequality in his home country, so he turned to the Internet to educate himself about gender equality and social justice. Inspired to take action, he founded a nonprofit at age 16 to empower young people to advocate for gender equality and work for an inclusive and accessible Internet for everyone. He joined the Internet Society Youth Ambassador Program to further develop his skills, and today, his nonprofit has served close to 6,000 young people and is building digital literacy in his country and beyond. For him, the Internet is a powerful tool for social change.

LinuxGizmos.com

AAEON’s PICO & GENE Boards with Intel Atom x7000RE Processors

The PICO-ASL4, built on the 100mm x 72mm PICO-ITX form factor, supports Intel Atom x7433RE and x7835RE processors and can accommodate up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM using a single-channel SODIMM Non-ECC module.

OrangePi RV SBC Gains JH7110 RISC-V Processor and PCIe 2.0 Interface

The OrangePi RV is a development board based on the open-source RISC-V architecture, designed to offer high performance with low power consumption. This single-board computer features a JH7110 quad-core RISC-V processor, an M.2 M-key 2280 PCIe slot for SSD expansion, and supports up to 8GB of RAM.

Armbian 24.8 Yelt: Advancing Stability and Performance with New Features and Expanded Support

Armbian 24.8 Yelt has been released, featuring a variety of enhancements, new hardware support, and important upgrades. This version aims to improve stability and performance across a range of supported devices, continuing Armbian’s focus on providing a reliable operating system for diverse hardware platforms.

9to5Linux

Firefox 131 Beta Improves Translations, Adds Temporary Site Permissions

Firefox 131 looks like another small update to the popular web browser that further improves the built-in translation feature by remembering languages you have previously used for translations when suggesting a default translation language.

Mozilla Firefox 130 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of Mozilla Firefox 130 include the ability to translate selected text portions to different languages after a full-page translation, overscroll animations enabled as the default behavior for scrollable areas on Linux, and a new Firefox Labs page in Settings to make it easier to try experimental features in Firefox.

Nitrux 3.6.1 Immutable and Systemd-Free Distro Improves Language Support

Still powered by a Liqurix-flavored Linux 6.9 kernel, Nitrux 3.6.1 looks like a small release that mainly adds support for additional languages, including Ukrainian, Georgian, Korean, Kurdish, Romanian, Slovak, Slovenian, Albanian, Serbian, Swedish, Turkish, Catalan, Tatar Crimean, Czech, Welsh, Danish, Greek Modern, Estonian, Persian, Finnish, Irish Gaelic, and Hindi.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 1st, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Adjust Cursor Size on Kubuntu KDE

This tutorial will help you adjust cursor size on Kubuntu KDE. This is useful for people like teachers and those with vision impairments and you can help them by exercising simple procedures below. It is a continuation to our tutorials in same configuration for MATE and GNOME users respectively. Now let's try it out.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 13.5.3

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

news

Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.8, Linux 6.6.49, Linux 6.1.108, Linux 5.15.166, Linux 5.10.225, Linux 5.4.283, and Linux 4.19.321

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 04, 2024

I'm announcing the release of the 6.10.8 kernel.


All users of the 6.10 kernel series must upgrade.


The updated 6.10.y git tree can be found at:
        git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-6.10.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
        https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...


thanks,


greg k-h

Also: Linux 6.6.49

Linux 6.1.108

Linux 5.15.166

Linux 5.10.225

Linux 5.4.283

Linux 4.19.321

Asking for donations in Plasma
Why do we ask for donations so often? Because it’s important! As KDE becomes more successful and an increasing number of people use our software
Debian 11 ’Bullseye’ Enters Long Term Support Phase
This shift comes exactly three years after its initial release
Mozilla Firefox 130 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla Firefox 130 open-source, free, and cross-platform web browser is now available for download ahead of its official unveiling on September 3rd, 2024, so it’s time to take a look at the new features and improvements.
GNU/Linux is Definitely Growing, Microsoft is Still Trying to Sabotage It [original]
we ought to get ready for or expect many more people (and businesses, governments etc.) to move to GNU/Linux
Retiring from the Rust for Linux project
This is as short a series as one can be
Audacity 3.6.2 Audio Editor Adds Legacy Effects Section, Fixes Multiple Bugs
Audacity 3.6.2 has been released today as the latest stable release of this open-source, free, and cross-platform digital audio editor and recording application that fixes multiple bugs in the Audacity 3.6 series.
Nitrux 3.6.1 Immutable and Systemd-Free Distro Improves Language Support
Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.6.1 as the latest ISO snapshot of this rolling-release, immutable, and systemd-free distribution based on Debian GNU/Linux.
You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 22.04 LTS to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Here’s How
Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS is out today as the first point release to the long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series and Canonical has finally opened the upgrade path for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) users.
Good Reason to Delete Windows, Not Dual-Boot, and Call Out the Microsofters Who Worked to Impose 'Secure' Boot, Undermining Antitrust Complaints
Windows TCO
 
A Clean Linux Installation For An Android TV Box
Although Android technically runs on top of Linux
Android Leftovers
Google: "Today we're releasing Android 15"
Tellico 4.0 Released
I’m excited to make Tellico 4.0 available as the first version to leverage the new Qt6 and KDE Frameworks 6 libraries
I'm announcing the release of the 6.10.8 kernel
The future of first-party open source events
In this post, I’m discussing only first-party open source events — events run by a project for its contributor and/or user communities
KDE Dolphin cannot compress compressed files
If you think about it, Dolphin is pretty amazing
Bebras Challenge 2024 and Raspberry Pi
Some Raspberry Pi news
Tor Browser 13.5.3 Hiring for Web Standard
Some Web news
Android Leftovers
Android taskbar pinning makes surprise return with Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework
Core, Extra, Multilib? Unraveling the Arch Linux Repositories
New to Arch Linux? You should know about the various repositories Arch provides
Games: Humble Choice, Steam Space Exploration Fest, and More
Some of the latest from GamingOnLinux
Square Enix invests in Playtron for their Linux-based PlaytronOS - first Alpha out now
Linux-based PlaytronOS behind the scenes
Don't Be Held Back by Your Default Linux Text Editor, Try These Instead
check out a few of these alternative text editors
With Windows, You Don't Own Your Computer
The nerve...
Android Leftovers
Android Has Five New Features Out Today
GNU screen 5 proves it's still got game even after 37 years
First major version in two decades is worth getting to know
August GNU Spotlight with Amin Bandali
Fifteen new GNU releases in the last month (as of August 31, 2024)
7 things I never do after I install Linux (and why you shouldn't either)
Linux is a powerful and user-friendly operating system that allows you to do far more than you can with Windows
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, WordPress Briefing, Late Night Linux, and Right To Repair
4 new episodes
Security and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD)
some security-related picks
Free Software and Openwashing by Microsoft Front Group OSI
some FOSS related picks
Programming and Standards
mostly coding-related news
Canonical/Ubuntu News
corporate stuff from Canonical/Ubuntu
GNU libffcall 2.5 is released
libffcall version 2.5 is released.
Tauon Music Player Adds Native Support for PipeWire
Tauon music player (once known as Tauon Music Box) now offers native PipeWire audio playback on GNU/Linux
Debian 12.7 “Bookworm” Released with 55 Security Updates and 51 Bug Fixes
The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.7 as a new ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.
7 of the Best Lightweight Operating Systems for Raspberry Pi
top picks for the best lightweight OS available on the Raspberry Pi today
OpenBSD and NetBSD Leftovers
Some BSD picks for today
Open Hardware/Modding: Coreboot, RemoteLab, Raspberry Pi, and More
5 stories about devices and such
Firefox 131 Beta Improves Translations, Adds Temporary Site Permissions
With Firefox 130 rolling out today to all supported platforms, Mozilla promoted the next major release, Firefox 131, to the beta channel for public testing.
Windows TCO Leftovers
3 stories of Windows TCO
5 Things to Consider Before Picking Your First Linux Distro
Linux comes in all shapes and sizes—which we call distros
Calligra 4.0.1
Calligra 4.0.1 is out. This small releases mostly contains fixes for distributions issues and updated translations
Debian: Upgrades, Steve McIntyre Turns 50, and Rust Becoming "an unmaintainable mess for stable-minded distribution vendors."
3 items about Debian for today
Linux 6.11-rc6
Things look pretty normal
Samba 4.21 Launches with Enhanced Security Features
Samba 4.21, a free software re-implementation of the SMB protocol, rolls out with enhancements in LDAP TLS, user validation, and more
Why Is It Called a Terminal "Emulator"?
Once you start to dabble with Linux, you’ll encounter the phrase “terminal emulator” over and over again
These Were Infuriating Things About Linux, Now They're No Longer Issues
I've used Linux extensively for around 15 years
Which Linux Distro Is Most Like macOS?
I love the flexibility of Linux and the interface of macOS
Games: Coromon: Rogue Planet, Nordhold: Origins, GOG
GamingOnLinux's latest 8
Linux smashes another market share record for August 2024 on Statcounter
Another fresh month and so we have the latest operating system market share details from Statcounter
Wireshark 4.4 Released with Automatic Profile Switching, Many Improvements
Wireshark 4.4 has been released as the latest stable version of this popular network protocol analyzer software adding new features and improvements.
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
There are a fairly wide of free and open source application servers for Python
July and August in KDE PIM
Here's our bi-monthly update from KDE's personal information management applications team
Self Hosting IRC: What are Your Options?
Looking to host your own IRC? Here are the options you can explore
OrangePi RV SBC Gains JH7110 RISC-V Processor and PCIe 2.0 Interface
The OrangePi RV is a development board based on the open-source RISC-V architecture
Free and open source software and other market failures
Understanding the free and open-source software (FOSS) movement has, since its beginning, implied crossing many disciplinary boundaries
Valve Steam Deck as a stepping stone to the Linux desktop
This Linux-powered handheld gaming console is great for gamers and is a gateway to Linux desktop users.
Debian Day South Africa and Sparky Report (Poland)
2 Debian stories
Open Hardware: Arduino, Banana Pi and More
4 stories
Android Leftovers
The Best Android Apps of September 2024
Armbian 24.8 Yelt: Advancing Stability and Performance with New Features and Expanded Support
Armbian 24.8 Yelt has been released, featuring a variety of enhancements, new hardware support, and important upgrades
Rhino Linux 2024.2 horns in on Microsoft Windows 11
Rhino Linux has released its latest version, 2024.2, bringing a bunch of updates and enhancements that make it a compelling choice for those considering a switch from Windows 11
Slowroll Updates Boost Stability, Enhance Performance
As Slowroll continues its journey, the latest updates released on August 30 and Sept. 2 have brought a slew of maintenance packages that enhance systems
DietPi August 2024 News (Version 9.7)
DietPi is a lightweight and optimized operating system based on Linux
Kdenlive 24.08.0 released
Kdenlive 24.08 is out, and while summer is usually a quieter time for the team, this update comes packed with nifty new features, enhancements
Fedora Linux Flatpak cool apps to try for September
After a long resting period, I’m back with more Cool Apps to try in flatpak format
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 1st, 2024
The 203rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on September 1st, 2024.
RELIANOID Load Balancer Community Edition v7.4 Release Notes
RELIANOID 7.4 is out
Games: Elder Scrolls Online, EmuDeck, Halls of Torment, Steam Deck, and More
8 latest stories from GamingOnLinux
Pandas Meng Meng and Jiao Qing in Berlin Zoo [original]
Meng Meng once again was pregnant and not just with one but two (another set of twins)
RawTherapee 5.11 Launches with Groundbreaking Features
RawTherapee 5.11, a raw image processing program, adds new HiDPI support, advanced zoom, and better color profiles for photographers
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Review: Vanilla OS 2
I found trying to run Vanilla OS unusually frustrating and it was tempting to simply list a handful of things I didn't like about the distribution in my conclusion
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
and some coding
Devices and Open Hardware Leftovers
Some hardware news picks
FreeBSD 13.4-RELEASE -RC2 Released
The second Release Candidate build for the FreeBSD 13.4 release cycle is now available
Recentt Videos About GNU/Linux
From Invidious