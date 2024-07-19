OrangePi 5 Max SBC with M.2 Key Slot and 2.5GbE LAN Port
Orange Pi recently showcased their latest single-board computer, the OrangePi 5 Max, on their Twitter account. This device is powered by the octa-core Rockchip RK3588 and includes key interfaces such as a 2.5GbE LAN port and an M.2 M-Key slot for expansion.
The OrangePi 5 Max features the RK3588 SoC, an 8nm LP process chip similar to the one used in the Orange Pi 5 Pro covered a few months ago.
Regarding software, the product page indicates that the SBC will support OrangePi OS, Ubuntu, Debian and Android 12.