Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, GNU/Linux on Snapdragon, and More
CNX Software ☛ MyoWare 2.0 Muscle Sensor Wireless Kit targets electromyography (EMG) applications
The MyoWare 2.0 Muscle Sensor Wireless Kit is an Arduino-compatible electromyography (EMG) sensor kit capable of detecting and measuring the electrical signals generated by muscle fibers in the body. The MyoWare 2.0 kit is a collaborative product by SparkFun and Advancer Technologies. The MyoWare 2.0 ecosystem brings several improvements over the previous generation, including a compact design, solderless snap connectors, and an upgraded chipset for improved reliability and performance.
Tom's Hardware ☛ RISC-V CPU comes to a mini-ITX motherboard — Jupiter features a SpacemiT K1/M1 chip with 2 TOPS of Hey Hi (AI) performance
Milk-V, a system integrator known for its work with RISC-V, has released the Milk-V Jupiter, a mini-ITX motherboard with a RISC-V processor preinstalled. Orders will open next week.
Hackaday ☛ A DIY Proximity Sensor, Using Just Scrap Parts And Software
[mircemk] shows how to create a simple non-contact proximity sensor using little more than an Arduino Nano board, and a convenient software library intended to measure the value of capacitors.
Liliputing ☛ Lilbits: GNU/Linux on Snapdragon X, a PlayStation Portal knockoff, and a cheap smart glasses dev kit
The first laptops and tablets with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus and Snapdragon X Elite chips are now available, and so far they all come with backdoored Windows 11 pre-installed.