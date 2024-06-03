Review: LXQt 2.0.0 running on EndeavourOS

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 03, 2024



Quoting: DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD. —

LXQt is a special type of project that accomplishes what it sets out to do. The desktop's website makes no wild or bold claims and it doesn't use flowery language. The LXQt website describes the desktop environment as being lightweight and modular. It says LXQt won't bog down the system, and will stay out of the way. All of this is entirely accurate. When running LXQt all of its components and Openbox combined used less than 1% of my CPU cycles. The desktop, even with EndeavourOS's background services, used less than 500MB of RAM.

The desktop itself, like the website, is attractive without being flashy, useful without getting in the way, and fast without lacking anything important. I'm not saying it is perfect, as I mentioned above, there are some quirks and some manual work we must do to customize the experience. However, I will say that I didn't encounter anything I would say is a serious bug, there were no stability issues, and no glaring problems.

LXQt is a no nonsense, no frills, no distractions style of desktop which has just gone through an evolutionary improvement. There is nothing wildly new, no features that will make a big splash, just some incremental improvements to the application menu and Wayland support. Everything included is minimal and functional; there is nothing extra, nothing exciting. This is a desktop for people who want to work and for users running low-spec machines.