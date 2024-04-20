Games: Godot Engine, Stardew Valley, Phantom Fury, and More

The Internet Society Elections Committee is pleased to announce the final results of the 2024 elections and the IETF selections for the Board of Trustees.

The US Federal Communications Commission recently released a draft Declaratory Ruling and Order in the Open Internet Proceeding. However, there is concerning language (paragraph 46) in this ruling that strongly implies the FCC’s intention to regulate border gateway protocol (BGP) routing security. While the FCC’s motives may be well-intentioned, regulating BGP routing security could have a catastrophic impact on the Internet, not just in the United States but globally.