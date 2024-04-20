Games: Godot Engine, Stardew Valley, Phantom Fury, and More
Check out this casual fab farming game bundle, plus a whole bunch of Godot Engine courses
Two interesting picks from Humble Bundle to go over for the weekend. First is the Down on the Farm bundle which has some sweet picks, plus one for game devs!
Stardew Valley 1.6.4 brings even more new free content
Think ConcernedApe was finished? Wrong. Stardew Valley has another free update out now and brings in even more extra content. Stardew Valley is Steam Deck Verified and has Native Linux support!
Action-filled naval sandbox game Windward follow-up Windward Horizon announced
Remember Windward? Released in 2015, it's an action-filled multiplayer sandbox game that puts you in control of a ship sailing the high seas of a large procedurally-generated world and it's getting a sequel with Windward Horizon.
Phantom Fury gets Steam Deck Verified ahead of release
Phantom Fury is a new FPS from Slipgate Ironworks and 3D Realms, taking place a few years after Ion Fury and it's going to be Steam Deck Verified for release.
Crownfall multi-act update live for Dota 2, plus a new comic
Valve just released a big new update for Dota 2 with Crownfall, which not only includes a new comic to read but also what they call The Markets of Midgate. This is the first act of an ongoing story event.
Team Fortress 2 64bit support released, plus Vulkan for Linux via DXVK
Valve has now launched the 64bit update for Team Fortress 2, which should bring performance improvements for most users. Plus we get Vulkan now too.