Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
LWN ☛ Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (php7.4 and php8.2), Fedora (c-ares), Mageia (python-pillow and upx), Oracle (bind and dhcp, bind9.16, httpd:2.4/mod_http2, kernel, rear, and unbound), SUSE (eclipse, maven-surefire, tycho, emacs, kubevirt, virt-api-container, virt-controller-container, virt-exportproxy-container, virt-exportserver-container, virt-handler-container, virt-launcher-container, virt-libguestfs-t, nodejs16, nodejs18, nodejs20, texlive, vim, webkit2gtk3, and xen), and Ubuntu (gnutls28, klibc, libvirt, nodejs, and webkit2gtk).
SANS ☛ Rolling Back Packages on Ubuntu/Debian, (Tue, Apr 16th)
Package updates/upgrades by maintainers on the GNU/Linux platforms are always appreciated, as these updates are intended to offer new features/bug fixes.
Windows TCO
New York Times ☛ The 2024 Paris Olympics Prepares For Cyberattacks
Worries over security at major events like the Olympics have usually focused on physical threats, like terrorist attacks. But as technology plays a growing role in the Games rollout, Olympic organizers increasingly view cyberattacks as a more constant danger.
US News And World Report ☛ Cyberattack Costs Hit UnitedHealth in 1Q That Still Turns Out Better Than Expected
UnitedHealth said earlier this year that a ransomware group had gained access to some of the systems of its Change Healthcare business, which provides technology used to submit and process insurance claims. The attack disrupted payment and claims processing around the country, stressing doctor’s offices and health care systems.
Federal civil rights investigators are looking into whether protected health information was exposed in the attack.
The Register UK ☛ Microsoft hikes Dynamics 365 prices by around ten percent
A list of price changes details increases of between 9.26 percent and 16.67 percent.
XZ Utils might not have been the only sabotage target, open-source foundations warn
The XZ Utils backdoor that recently sent ripples of concern through the Linux community may have only been the beginning.