Thunderbird for Android / K-9 Mail and Making Firefox Pay
Thunderbird ☛ Thunderbird for Android / K-9 Mail: February 2024 Progress Report
Welcome to a new report on the progress of transforming K-9 Mail into Thunderbird for Android. I hope you’ve enjoyed the extra day in February. We certainly did and used this opportunity to release a new stable version on February 29.
If you’re new to this series or the unusually long February made you forget what happened the previous month, you might want to check out January’s progress report.
Mozilla Finance
Pete Brown ☛ Figuring out how to get people to pay you for the thing you make is hard.
Even so, this particular post casually mentions that 70% of Mozilla’s revenue comes from Google Search. If that is true and they are that dependent on ad revenue from Google, their chart is going to be headed in the same direction as Josh’s. It’s no wonder if they are panicking and casting about for literally any other way to generate money.
Ad-supported media—or ad-supported anything, really—was good while it lasted, but it is never coming back. Part of me wonders if we ever should have gone down that road to begin with.
