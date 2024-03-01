KDE Releases Plasma 6 for Mobile Devices with Revamped Homescreen

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 01, 2024



Plasma Mobile 6 comes with a refreshed default home screen with customizable pages that allow users to organize their favorite apps in a grid and group them in folders, an app drawer and KRunner search, support for importing and exporting homescreen layouts as files, and customizable page transitions.

This release also introduces a new welcome screen that will appear on the first launch to guide you through various settings for configuring Wi-Fi, cellular connection, device scaling, timezone, and other basic aspects of the system.

Read on