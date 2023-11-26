PipeWire 1.0 “El Presidente” Officially Released, This Is What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 26, 2023



Highlights of PipeWire 1.0 include jackdbus support enabled by default, support for both old and new versions of webrtc-audio-processing, support for on-demand combined streams using metadata, the ability to copy metadata in buffers in all cases, the ability to add nodes to multiple groups and link-groups, and the ability to schedule nodes in the same ISO group.

This release also introduces a new option to expose ALSA controls as prop parameters, adds support for XDG-base directories when loading ACP configuration to override the ACP config files, adds support for pause and resume in pipe-tunnel, and adds support for uclamp to allow the scheduler to make better informed decisions about where tasks should be placed.

