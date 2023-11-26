PipeWire 1.0 “El Presidente” Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Highlights of PipeWire 1.0 include jackdbus support enabled by default, support for both old and new versions of webrtc-audio-processing, support for on-demand combined streams using metadata, the ability to copy metadata in buffers in all cases, the ability to add nodes to multiple groups and link-groups, and the ability to schedule nodes in the same ISO group.
This release also introduces a new option to expose ALSA controls as prop parameters, adds support for XDG-base directories when loading ACP configuration to override the ACP config files, adds support for pause and resume in pipe-tunnel, and adds support for uclamp to allow the scheduler to make better informed decisions about where tasks should be placed.