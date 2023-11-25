Security Leftovers
-
Bruce Schneier ☛ LitterDrifter USB Worm
A new worm that spreads via USB sticks is infecting computers in Ukraine and beyond.
The group—known by many names, including Gamaredon, Primitive Bear, ACTINIUM, Armageddon, and Shuckworm—has been active since at least 2014 and has been attributed to Russia’s Federal Security Service by the Security Service of Ukraine. Most Kremlin-backed groups take pains to fly under the radar; Gamaredon doesn’t care to. Its espionage-motivated campaigns targeting large numbers of Ukrainian organizations are easy to detect and tie back to the Russian government. The campaigns typically revolve around malware that aims to obtain as much information from targets as possible...
-
Microsoft and backdoored Windows Need to be Eliminated for Computer Security to be Possible
-
Security Week ☛ In Other News: National Laboratory Breach, Airplane GPS Attacks, Russia Accuses Allies of Hacking
Noteworthy stories that might have slipped under the radar: Idaho National Laboratory breach, GPS attacks target airplanes, Russian accuses China and North Korea of hacking.
-
Security Week ☛ North Korean Software Supply Chain Attack Hits North America, Asia [Ed: Since when is Microsoft a security expert rather than primarily a culprit in security breaches?]
North Korean hackers breached a Taiwanese company and used its systems to deliver malware to the US, Canada, Japan and Taiwan in a supply chain attack.
[...]
A North Korean threat group breached a Taiwanese software company and leveraged its systems to deliver malware to devices in North America and Asia, Microsoft reported this week.