KDE: GNU/Linux Distributions, Musique Qt 6 Refresh, and Android
DebugPoint ☛ Top 10 GNU/Linux Distributions for KDE Plasma [Compared]
We review the best ten GNU/Linux distributions better integrated with KDE Plasma.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Musique Music Player Ported to Qt 6, Refreshes UI
It’s been a while since I last wrote about Musique, an open-source desktop music player for Windows, macOS, and GNU/Linux (I first featured it in 2010, back when it was called MiniTunes). Amazingly, the app is still going, and it just received its first major update in almost 3 years. “This Musique update is the first Qt 6-based release I do.
Volker Krause ☛ Packaging changes for KDE Android apps
Following my recent post on porting KDE Android applications to Qt 6 and Ingo’s post on the CI/CD changes for APKs here are some more details about packaging changes for KDE’s Android apps.
APK packaging so far
The basic flow for creating APKs so far is: [...]