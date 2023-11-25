today's howtos
-
Mastering the GNU/Linux ifconfig Command
In the world of Linux, the ability to configure and manage network settings is not just a skill but a necessity.
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Can’t delete file on FreeBSD, even as root
Today’s installment of Things You Already Know, Unless You Don’t comes from a client issue I helped troubleshoot this morning. They tried to delete a file on a FreeBSD server, but even as root it didn’t work:
# rm file ==> rm: file: Operation not permitted
-
FOSSLinux ☛ Analyzing GNU/Linux log files: grep vs. awk vs. sed
This article explores the strengths and use cases of grep, awk, and sed for log file analysis in Linux. Learn how each tool can be effectively utilized for searching, extracting, and manipulating data within log files, providing valuable insights for system administrators and developers.
-
FOSSLinux ☛ Comparing GNU/Linux compression tools: gzip, bzip2, and xz
This guide delves into the functionalities and comparisons of gzip, bzip2, and xz, three widely-used compression tools in Linux. Learn about their compression ratios, speed, and practical applications to choose the most suitable tool for your file compression and archival needs in various GNU/Linux environments.
-
Linux.org ☛ DCA - 09 - Scaling Docker Services with ReplicationWhen you create a new service, it runs on one node by default. You can replicate a service to multiple nodes if needed.
Having one instance will not provide instant fault tolerance. If a service fails, Docker will restart the service. Restarting a service takes a little time. So, if the service is running on a second or third node, it is still available. Let's look at managing the replicas. I know we've covered this a little, but let's look a little more at replication.
-
How To Root Android Without Using TWRP Recovery & PC 2023
In summary, We can root an Android device in two ways; one uses a custom recovery like TWRP while the other is without the use of any recovery at all. This article explains the steps that you need to know about how to Root an Android device without TWRP recovery and PC.
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Trying to fix console keymap stuck on us
Forum member vVerve reported a problem with the virtual keyboard app xvkbd; he wanted French, but it was something else. Trying to figure out the cause of the problem, I asked what is in /etc/keymap:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=103479#p103479
...he replied that it has "us".
There are various places where the keyboard layout is asked for. In the initrd at pristine very first bootup, in the QuickSetup window after have the desktop in very first bootup. And, anytime after, can run QuickSetup from the menu "Setup -> QuickSetup", or from the menu "Setup -> Mouse/Keyboard setup" -- or via the "setup" icon on the desktop; "Hardware -> HID".