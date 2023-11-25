Forum member vVerve reported a problem with the virtual keyboard app xvkbd; he wanted French, but it was something else. Trying to figure out the cause of the problem, I asked what is in /etc/keymap:

https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=103479#p103479

...he replied that it has "us".

There are various places where the keyboard layout is asked for. In the initrd at pristine very first bootup, in the QuickSetup window after have the desktop in very first bootup. And, anytime after, can run QuickSetup from the menu "Setup -> QuickSetup", or from the menu "Setup -> Mouse/Keyboard setup" -- or via the "setup" icon on the desktop; "Hardware -> HID".