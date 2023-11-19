The Best Docker Alternatives for 2023

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 19, 2023



Docker is a widely-used open-source container platform. With it, developers can automate the deployment, scaling and management of applications within containers, which are isolated, lightweight environments with all the essentials for running an application, such as code, system tools, libraries, and more. Through containers, developers can minimize the risk of discrepancies and ensure that applications run consistently across various environments, including development, testing, and production.

Although Docker is a favorite of many developers, DevOps teams, IT operations teams, startups, small businesses and even large enterprises due to its portability, scalability and isolation, it does have some cons, such as complexity, learning curve, security challenges, resource overhead and more. Luckily, Docker is not the only DevOps tool of its kind, and this guide will break down Docker alternatives in terms of features, pros, cons and pricing. Read on