MIKROE Launches ClickID to Make Click Boards and Other mikroBUS Hardware Hotpluggable in Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 19, 2023



MikroElektronika, also known as MIKROE, has announced a new open source approach to handling Click and other mikroBUS-compatible boards under Linux and similar operating systems, complete with support for hot-plug operations: ClickID.

"Click boards have always featured the standardized mikroBUS sockets, which represented a big step forward in the embedded industry as it enabled embedded boards to be more modular and easily upgradable by quickly adding and changing hardware in the form of mikroBUS-compatible add-on boards," says MIKROE's chief executive officer Nebojsa Matic.

