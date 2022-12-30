Tech Monopolies Broke Universities

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Gentoo-Based Calculate Linux 23 Is Out with Xfce 4.18, Cinnamon 5.6, and LXQt 1.2

Arriving a year after Calculate Linux 22, the Calculate Linux 23 release is powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series and comes with some of the latest and greatest desktop environments, including Xfce 4.18, Cinnamon 5.6, LXQt 1.2, and MATE 1.26. The KDE edition, unfortunately, ships with KDE Plasma 5.25.5.

Debian-Based siduction 2022.1 Arrives with Linux Kernel 6.1, Xfce 4.18, and LXQt 1.2

Dubbed “Masters of War,” siduction 2022.1 is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.1 kernel series to provide users with the best possible hardware support. The ISO images come with Linux kernel 6.1.1 by default, which is the latest release at the moment of writing.

HandBrake 1.6 Open-Source Video Transcoder Finally Brings AV1 Video Encoding

HandBrake 1.6 is here almost a year after HandBrake 1.5 and it finally adds the long-anticipated AV1 video encoding support through the implementation of SVT-AV1 (software) and Intel QSV AV1 (hardware) video encoders, along with 4K AV1 General, QSV (Hardware), and MKV (Matroska) presets.

Latest IPFire Hardened Linux Firewall Distro Release Future-Proofs VPN Cryptography

The biggest changes in this new IPFire hardened Linux firewall release are the improvements the development team added around the VPN (Virtual Private Network) implementation offered within the distribution in an attempt to future-proof VPN cryptography.

LinuxGizmos.com

Xiaomi first Mini PC features 12th Gen Intel Core i5

The XM22AL5S is Xiaomi’s first Mini PC featuring the i5 1240 processor (12-Cores/16-Threads). The device is equipped with one 2.5GbE LAN port, 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2x HDMI ports, an active cooling system and WiFi6/Bluetooth 5.3.

Industrial Edge Controller powered by ESP32-S3 module

The EdgeBox-ESP-100 is a rugged controller equipped with the ESP32-S3 SoC. This new product from SeeedStudio offers support for fieldbus solutions as 1x CAN Bus, 1x RS485. Ethernet LAN port, and other isolated peripherals.

Tech Monopolies Broke Universities

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 30, 2022
updated Dec 30, 2022

Guest post by Dr. Andy Farnell

Previously in this mini-series: UK Education Under Attack From Microsoft and Google, Disempowering Technologies: How Google and Microsoft Harm Universities

In my summing up of inappropriate technologies that blight higher education, I previously claimed that the primary cause is lack of joined-up understanding. I said that we should re-examine the power to shape academic life accidentally handed to non-academic faculties such as ICT, security and compliance teams.

I was being polite, and writing in a moderate style appropriate for The Times. The truth is much harder. Many of these trajectories are beyond reform. They have become societal issues that even governments are struggling to address.

What is happening in universities reflects a global trend. However, it's the job of universities is to resist that. The trend is "technological ignorance". A harsh fact is, digital technology is making us stupid at a tremendous rate.

The greatest violence in the world is ignorance, and if universities are anything at all, they are by definition the natural enemy of the ignorance companies like Microsoft, Facebook and Google are offering us - a descent into passivity and dependence. Universities have survived historical attempts at dissolution, but those threats have been external. Unhealthy technology gets into the marrow of our institutions.

In Digital Vegan I offered a different perspective on technology, not as a tool, but as a food. Healthy technology does not make us bloated and slow like the heavily processed junk-food of Big-Tech.

In a pathological rush toward centralisation and scale institutions have grown by ingesting food that has the sugar coating of "efficiency and control", both of which are toxic except in small amounts. This fat (over-systematisation, security, silos, AI, central portals) accumulates around the institutional organs. A defensive reaction against information overload, plus a paranoid drive to hide or abstract organisational workings, then blocks our communication pathways.

Soon all problems, even fatal ones are hidden from top management. Oblivious managers lie about things being all-well. Systems of metrics, surveillance and modelling lie too, because the entire organisation is now mobilised around making them lie. The organisation becomes fat, dumb and happy. But junk technology is not made to nourish and satisfy. Digital solutionism means always consuming more. The next update. The next security fix.

Returning to the question of what can be done, I will go much further here; In academia, the conceits of centralised network governance and common policies have failed. Spectacularly. They are a race to the bottom of cheaply outsourced junk-food that bleeds control from those who should hold it. Most of all there is a profound competence problem, which companies like Microsoft and Google are exploiting to the hilt.

Once upon a time being a university sysadmin was a high accolade. Few jobs were as challenging and diverse. The ability to install, configure and run a mail server, multiple web servers and a network with thousands of nodes and thousands of password logins was a badge of professional pride. It meant running a heterogeneous network of Sun, Silicon Graphics, Apple, Windows, and specialised hardware while supporting academics in their selection, installation and self-directed usage of diverse software. Professors in the maths, physics, economics and computing departments would regularly write and deploy their own software! Like a good librarian, even if the sysadmin did not understand all those subjects, she at least had to be able to talk to the academics.

Today that role is unrecognisable. Not because technology "got better", but because we all got a lot dumber and more dependent on click-box cloud technology. We don't own or really understand it now. We have a shrugging, negative permissions culture. The first position is to assume nothing can be done.

The disconnect between the official theoretical syllabus and daily practice is immense. Today my university could not afford to hire my own graduates for roles currently occupied by people I would fail if they were my students.

Much of what we teach is in fact obsolete because, if the standards of our own institutions are anything to go by, nobody actually needs to know how anything really works. The reality is they'd be better off doing a Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS or Google Cloud certificate for a tenth of the price and spend the rest of their careers clicking on drop-down menus with meaningless brand names. The skill-set of educational ICT has been eviscerated.

Most egregiously, the highest levels have been staffed not by experienced administrators with an understanding of the demands and complexities of a university network, but by "industry dropouts" who bring toxic corporate buzzwords and hostile values into an institution that requires curious, tactful consultation, openness, trust and cooperation.

What that means is that it no longer the academics who decide what research and teaching can or cannot happen. Nor its it denes and vice-chancellors. It is Microsoft and Google. Their minions, installed within our universities are now in control.

Linux has reached a major milestone, surpassing macOS among developers for both personal and professional use
This new (year) version includes a server Calculate Container Manager for working with LXC, a new cl-lxc tool, and features mirror selection for updates
Another new release
I’m happy to announce the release of Tokodon 22.11.2 (and 22.11.1 who I released earlier this month and forgot to properly announce)
New release
PeaZip is an open source file and archive manager
New distro release
2 new videos/shows
3 new articles
Narrowed Right to Repair gets signed, marking "the end of the beginning"
It is with great pleasure that we announce that Vanilla OS 22.10 Kinetic, the first stable release of the project, is available for download
Pine64 is a technology company behind many Linux and ARM projects, such as the Linux-powered PinePhone. Today the group revealed a new tablet with desktop Linux: the PineTab2.
HandBrake 1.6 open-source video transcoder is now available for download. This major release comes with AV1 video encoding, as well as numerous other new features and improvements.
Guest post by Dr. Andy Farnell
2022 at System76: A Year in Review
It’s that time of year again…to end it! In preparation for the New Year, we’re taking a look back at the milestones we reached in 2022
 
This Extension Adds Audio Visualizer on Desktop in Ubuntu 22.04 | 22.10
This extension can do the job for Ubuntu 22.10, Fedora 37, Arch/Manjaro Linux with GNOME
6 Reasons Why Many Linux Distros Don't Ship KDE by Default
When it comes to customizability, there's no other desktop that even comes close to KDE Plasma. So why don't more distributions ship KDE by default?
Converter Now: An Impressive Privacy-focused Free Unit Converter
Converter Now is released under the GNU General Public License Version 3.0.
5 Best Linux Distros to use on Home PC - laptop in 2023
We have gone through the various open-source operating systems and chosen the most popular so that in case of any problem, the users could solve them by going through the online tutorials and support forums
Fragments is a Simple Torrent Client for Linux
Fragments is free, open-source torrent client written in GTK4/libadwaita
Meet the Slimbook Kymera Ventus AMD Black Limited Edition Linux Gaming PC
Slimbook Kymera Ventus AMD Black Edition Linux PC is now available with AMD Ryzen 7000 or 13th Generation Intel processor series.
Calculate Linux 23 distribution is now available for download based on Gentoo Linux. This release features the Xfce 4.18, LXQt 1.2, Cinnamon 5.6, MATE 1.26, and KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environments.
BrosTrend Linux WiFi Adapter AC1200 AC3L Review
This review looks at the BrosTrend Linux USB WiFi Adapter AC1200 (AC3L)
Khadas VIM1S review – Ubuntu 22.04 tested on an Amlogic S905Y4 SBC
In this review of Khadas VIM1S SBC, we’ll install Ubuntu 22.04, and report our experience testing the performance such as memory speed and eMMC flash performance, and 3D graphics capabilities
Games: Steam Deck, Steam Deck OS and Nonsense
5 Best Linux Distro Releases for Servers in 2022: Our Top Picks
Whether you need a stable and secure server platform for your business or personal needs, these best 2022’s Linux distro server releases are the way to go
Vanilla OS 22.10 "Kinetic" Debuts with Groundbreaking Release
Vanilla OS makes its much-anticipated maiden debut with its first release: Vanilla OS 22.10.
How to Install MX Linux Step-by-Step Guide
A simple tutorial shows how to install the popular lightweight distribution MX Linux as a standalone system, dual-boot and in VM.
Must-Have Essential Applications for Linux Desktop Users
Modern GUI Linux distributions bundle with essential applications to help users get started without much of a hassle. This means that you don’t need to install them in the first place
An Open-Source Alternative to Google, Alexa, and Siri in Works for Home Assistant Platform
It can run off a Raspberry Pi or even a local server
9 Open Source Serious Calculator Apps For Linux...
Reproducible Builds: diffoscope 230 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 230
Android Leftovers
You Can Turn Your Android Phone Into A Universal Remote. Here's How
Pironman review – A Raspberry Pi 4 enclosure with M.2 SATA, safe power off, RGB LED strip, and more
The company sent me a Pironman kit without Raspberry Pi 4 for review. I’ll check the package content, go through the assembly, software installation, and testing of the unique features listed above
siduction 2022.1 Linux distribution is now available for download one year after siduction 2021.3 “Wintersky” and comes with plenty of goodies for fans of this desktop-oriented Debian Sid (Unstable)-based distribution.
Shows and Videos: Linux Action News, Forking Stuff, Security, and More
[GNOME] Maps wrap-up 2022
As always, we started out in spring with a new major release along the spring GNOME release (42.0)
Xfce 4.18 coming soon to MX-21
Release Notes for siduction 2022.1 »Masters of War«
During holiday season we present to you our new release siduction 2022.1
How BASB, GTD, and Scrum help me to manage my productive life
Maui Report 20 - MauiKit
Today, we bring you a new quick report on the Maui Project’s progress before new years eve
Sharing is at the core of the free software community
by FSF program manager
Monty says: I want to wish you a happy new year with MariaDB 11.0!
New release
Android Leftovers
The 7 Coolest Android Features We Got in 2022
How to use Matrix
As I’ve gotten more into FOSS, I’ve noticed a lot of FOSS projects, like KDE, use Matrix protocol
More use of Rust is inevitable in open source software
In that way it's just as harmful and also just as inevitable as the migration from HTTP to HTTPS for websites
IPFire 2.27 Core Update 172 is now available for download with IPsec and OpenVPN enhancements and latest package updates.
10 Best Free and Open Source Tiling Wayland Compositors
It is important not to confuse a window manager with a desktop environment
ArcoLinux Beta 23.02
ARCHISO UPDATE
GNUnet 0.19.1
This is a bugfix release for gnunet 0.19.0
IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 172 released
Shortly after Christmas, we release IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 172
OpenCV 4.7.0 Is Now Available!
Work in progress
Android Leftovers
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G gets Android 13 update
Zephix 6 Portable Linux OS Released Based on Debian 11.6
Zephix 6 is now available for download for all portable OS enthusiasts, coming with improved boot operations in its new version
Raspberry Pi 'Holographic' Christmas Tree Spins Ridiculously Fast
This tree is made from a metal, triangular frame
vulkan video encoding: radv update
Dave Airlie on graphics
Unity 7.7 Desktop Environment Promises Redesigned Dash and Panel, Widgets
The upcoming Unity7 release will be available as part of Ubuntu Unity 23.04 along with a new Welcome app written in Flutter.
Lazyweb: Best Linux distro for a 2015 MacBook Pro?
Joe Brockmeier gets old machine
Disempowering Technologies: How Google and Microsoft Harm Universities
Guest post by Dr. Andy Farnell
KDE Neon – The Flagship KDE Distro
New videos
$4 DshanMCU Pitaya Lite board comes with MM32 Arm Cortex-M3 microcontroller
DshanMCU Pitaya Lite is an MCU development board based on yet another STM32 alternative
Banana Pi BPI-Pico-RP2040 - Raspberry Pi Pico replica gets USB-C port, I2C connector, and RGB LED
Banana Pi BPI-Pico-RP2040 is basically a clone of the original Raspberry Pi Pico
The usual...
New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients - 2022-12-28 Edition
Between 2022-12-21 and 2022-12-28 there were 25 New Steam games released with Native Linux clients
Some Ubuntu news and beyond
Android Leftovers
OnePlus expands its Android 13 update to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite
Kraft Version 1.0
It is a pleasure to announce that Kraft Version 1.0 was released last week
Android Leftovers
What devices are Android Authority readers using? (2022 Edition)
Xfce 4.18 is Arriving in MX Linux: Ready for Testing
MX Linux team is preparing for Xfce 4.18 updates and is now available to test drive.
The Benefits of Choosing Linux Over Other Operating Systems
Linux is a powerful, open-source operating system that is becoming increasingly popular among computer users of all kinds
CoverflowAltTab Extension for GNOME Shell Gets a Major Update
Fans of Linux eye-candy will be thrilled to hear that a brand new version of the Coverflow Alt Tab GNOME shell extension is available
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Contacts
In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions
Not Windows-only anymore
Android Leftovers
Samsung to wrap up Android 13 One UI 5 rollout before 2023
6 reasons why Linux is an ideal solution for programming
Today we will talk with you about Linux, an operating system that is gaining popularity simultaneously with the development of open-source software, and its main advantages
The December 17th, 2022 release of DietPi v8.12 comes with a new image for the NanoPi R6S and the Radxa ROCK 5B and a couple of improvements and bug fixes
Android Leftovers
How to see which apps have access to your exact location on Android and how to disable them
Ear Tag (GTK Audio Tag Editor) Gets a Major Performance Boost
Significant performance improvements and additional editing capabilities are included in the latest version of Ear Tag.
UK Education Under Attack From Microsoft and Google
Guest post by Dr. Andy Farnell
At 17000 curl commits
latest milestone
Debian: transgender threats to transgender death, Lucy Wayland, RIP
Now it is time to look at the hard evidence showing Debian progressed from transgender threats to a transgender death in the space of less than one year and demonstrate the plausible links between Debian harassment culture and the high mortality rate of transgender people in general
This App Enhance your Photo Images to 4K Resolution or Higher
It’s upscayl, a free and open-source app for Linux