Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Create Desktop Shortcuts on Kubuntu

This tutorial will show you how to create desktop shortcuts on Kubuntu. Kubuntu is a computer operating system based on Ubuntu with KDE Plasma Desktop technology. Here we use Kubuntu 24.04 LTS "Noble Numbat" which has been released this year. This covers making normal application shortcuts, as well as file, document and even custom command line ones on desktop area for quick access. Finally, we include examples and easy to follow procedures so you can practice it immediately on your computer. Happy computing with Kubuntu and we wish you success!

LinuxGizmos.com

MNT Reform Next Laptop Features Modular Design and Open Hardware

The MNT Reform Next, recently featured on CrowdSupply, builds on the Classic MNT Reform with a 12.5″ open hardware laptop designed for modularity, customizability, and repairability, offering full access to hardware sources for user modification and maintenance.

Forlinx Unveils Cost-Effective i.MX8MPL-C SoM for Industrial Applications

Forlinx Embedded recently introduced the FETMX8MPL-C SoM, a cost-effective solution for industrial and IoT applications that balances performance and functionality without incorporating advanced multimedia or machine learning features.

Atomic Echo Base Enables Voice Recognition for M5 Atom Series

news

Best Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 29, 2024

colour wheel

 
 





Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Slackware-based Zenwalk Linux returns with "Santa Claus" edition

  
Overall, it sports the same changes as the latest Slackware refresh

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Self-Hosted and GNU World Order [original]

  
2 new episodes


  
 


 
What Is Ubuntu "LTS", and When Should You Use It?

  
Are you confused between Ubuntu’s LTS and non-LTS versions and don’t know which one you should download

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion

 
GIMP 3.0 RC2 Added New public Hey Hi (AI) Initial AppImage & Fixed 2.10 Migration

  
GIMP image editor announced the second release candidate for the next major 3.0 release a day ago on Friday

 
MNT Reform Next Laptop Features Modular Design and Open Hardware

  
The laptop ships with Debian GNU/Linux and comes with comprehensive documentation

 
Running a Lenovo Legion pro 7 laptop under Debian

  
When buying it, I knew it would not be a good fit for Debian, as this type of laptop is aimed at gaming, and the support under Linux is rather bad

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news/picks

 
What Is a Tiling Window Manager on Linux? (and 5 to Try)

  
Tiling window managers have the potential to enhance your productivity, after you spend a little time setting one up anyway. Let's look at how they work and what you need to get started

 
Best Linux Distro of 2024? There Is No Such Thing!

  
Looking for the best Linux distro of 2024?

 
darktable 5.0.0 released

  
The following is a summary of the main features added to darktable 5.0

 
Security Leftovers

  
hacking and Windows TCO

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
EasyOS and Free Software Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

 
Programming, VIM, and GNU (GIMP)

  
coding centric update

 
Games: Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, Steam Deck Titles, and More

  
gaming related picks

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals and installing things

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related news picks

 
Retro, Open Hardware, and Mobile

  
Phosh, Raspberry Pi, and more

 
Android Leftovers

  
Redmi K80 Ultra tipped to launch as high-capacity Android smartphone with next-gen flagship-grade SoC

 
Databases: Use of Time in Distributed Databases, IvorySQL 4.0, SynchDB 1.0, CloudNativePG 1.25.0 and 1.24.2

  
mostly psql picks

 
5 of the Best System Monitoring Tools in Linux

  
System monitors are a vital part of keeping your PC in top shape. Learn some of the best system monitors that you can install on GNU/Linux today

 
Release of Ghostty 1.0

  
Ghostty 1.0 is out

 
My Favorite Linux Distro for 2024 is Not Ubuntu, Not Mint, It's This

  
Revealing my favorite Linux distribution before 2024 ends

 
See Pinned Ubuntu Dock Apps in the Application Grid

  
You may have noticed (or not) that if an app is pinned to the Ubuntu Dock you don’t see a shortcut for it in the applications grid

 
Keep putting pressure on Microsoft

  
Grassroots organization against a corporation as large as Microsoft is never easy

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Holiday Hacking 2024

  
Like every year I take a couple of days off at the end of the year to wind down and spent time with the family

 
This Week in GNOME: #180 Image Editing

  
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from December 20 to December 27

 
Plasma power management woes and solutions

  
Until recently, my Slimbook Executive laptop has worked beautifully

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.7, Linux 6.6.68, and Linux 6.1.122

  
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade

 
How managing networks differs on Windows 10 and Linux

  
If you're considering leaving the soon-to-sunsetted Windows 10 for Linux

 
Windows TCO: Windows Botnets and More

  
cost of Microsoft on the Net

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Android Leftovers

  
You should have these apps on your new Android smartphone

 
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers

  
today's leftover links

 
Free, Libre Software, Openwashing, and More

  
Espectially FOSS focus

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security patches and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development and hacking

 
AI, Hardware and Open Models: Headed in the Linux Direction

  
From the 1960s onwards, IBM's mainframe systems started the era of proprietary hardware and software, which trickled into the PC

 
Ruby 3.4.0 Released

  
"We are pleased to announce the release of Ruby 3.4.0"

 
AI Image Upscaler 'Upscayl' 2.15 Added Multiple Languages & TTA Mode

  
Upscayl, the popular free open-source Hey Hi (AI) image upscaler, announced new 2.15 released at Christmas!

 
9 Major Annoyances With Linux That Look Like a Thing of the Past in 2025

  
It is a breeze to use GNU/Linux in 2025 with all the major annoyances gone

 
12 Best Free and Open Source TypeScript-Based Web Content Management Systems

  
All the software featured here is published under an open source license

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Games: Updated Proton Experimental and 2024 In Board Games

  
Games  related, a pair of posts

 
Windows TCO: Windows Botnet Ransomware

  
some cautionary tales

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles