Best Free and Open Source Software

Adding color and styling to terminal output helps make a command line interface more engaging, informative, and easy to understand.
This roundup showcases the best tools for terminal string styling.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
fex - command-line file explorer prioritizing quick navigation - LinuxLinks
fex is a command-line file explorer inspired by Vim, exa and fzf, built with quick exploration and navigation in mind.
By using Vim-like keybindings, fex ends up being a near-effortless tool to zip around a file system.
This is free and open source software.
stagen - wlroots-based wayland compositor - LinuxLinks
stagen is a simple experimental wlroots-based wayland compositor.
This is the Stage wayland compositor with some additional features.
This is free and open source software.
tere - terminal file explorer - LinuxLinks
tere is not a file manager, it can only be used to browse folders, not to create, rename or delete them.
“Tere” means “hello” in Estonian. It also feels nice to type.
This is free and open source software.
TreeTag - personal data manager - LinuxLinks
The user configures the base portion of the tree, defining rules that will group the data items into desired categories. The same items can appear in multiple locations, with sections of the tree structure using different fields for grouping or sorting. For example, data items can be arranged by a date field in one section, by a name field sorted alphabetically in another, and by a category field in another. This allows the differently organized portions of the tree to act much like predefined searches.
This is free and open source software.