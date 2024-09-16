Kdenlive 24.08.1 released
Kdenlive 24.08.1 is out and we urge all to upgrade. This version fixes recent playback and render regressions while fixing a wide range of bugs.
Do you waddle the waddle?
Highlights of Linux 6.11 include a new driver subsystem to enable support upstream for Bluetooth/WLAN chips on Qualcomm platforms, getrandom() support to vDSO on x86 systems adding a new kind of mapping to mmap(2) that lets the kernel zero out pages anytime under memory pressure, virtual CPU hotplug support for AArch64 (ARM64) ACPI systems, and a new mechanism to create interrupt domains.
The Milk-V DuoModule 01 Evaluation Board offers a versatile platform for evaluating the Duo Module 01, featuring Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and eMMC storage. It enables developers and makers to prototype solutions using the SG2000 SoC, with open-source documentation to streamline development.
The ODROID-M2 builds on the success of the Hardkernel ODROID-M1 series, offering enhanced computing power for industrial embedded systems. Powered by the RK3588S2 SoC, the ODROID-M2 provides significant improvements in both processing power and memory performance.
