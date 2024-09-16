today's howtos
LWN ☛ NetworkManager or networkd
Somebody ought to write one of those "falsehoods programmers believe" articles for TCP, because this is just reflective of a broader trend of software that thinks it knows better than TCP, and usually does not. Here, I'll even get the ball rolling (remember, all of the following statements are *false* at least some of the time, but for some of these, perhaps not very often):
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nano Text Editor on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
The Nano text editor is a popular, user-friendly tool for editing files directly from the command line in GNU/Linux systems. Known for its simplicity and ease of use, Nano is an excellent choice for both beginners and experienced users who need to make quick edits to configuration files or write short scripts.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Syncthing on AlmaLinux 9
In today’s interconnected world, efficient file synchronization is crucial for both personal and professional use. Syncthing, an open-source continuous file synchronization program, offers a robust solution for keeping your files in sync across multiple devices.
ID Root ☛ How To Install AnyDesk on Fedora 40
In today’s interconnected world, remote access to computers has become increasingly essential. Whether you’re a system administrator managing multiple machines or a remote worker accessing your office computer from home, having a reliable remote desktop solution is crucial.
ID Root ☛ How To Install AnyDesk on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In today’s interconnected world, remote desktop software has become an essential tool for IT professionals, businesses, and individuals alike. AnyDesk, a popular remote desktop application, offers a powerful solution for accessing and controlling computers from anywhere.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Portainer on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Portainer on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Portainer is a powerful, open-source Docker management tool that simplifies the process of managing Docker containers, images, networks, and volumes through an intuitive web-based interface.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Discord on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Discord is a popular communication platform that has become an essential tool for gamers, communities, and businesses alike. With its real-time text, voice, and video capabilities, Discord offers a seamless way to connect with others and stay engaged.
ID Root ☛ How To Install WordPress with LAMP on openSUSE
WordPress, the world’s most popular content management system, powers over a third of all websites. Combining it with the robust LAMP stack (Linux, Apache, MariaDB, PHP) on openSUSE creates a powerful and flexible web hosting environment.
ID Root ☛ How To Configure PXE Boot Server on CentOS Stream 9
PXE (Preboot Execution Environment) is a powerful tool for network administrators, enabling them to install operating systems and boot computers over a network. This technology eliminates the need for physical installation media, making the deployment process more efficient and streamlined.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenJDK on AlmaLinux 9
AlmaLinux 9 has emerged as a leading choice for developers seeking a stable and secure operating system for their applications. It is a community-driven, open-source platform that offers a robust environment to run Java applications.
How to Install Jupyter Notebook on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04
Tutorial to learn the steps involved in installing Jupyter Notebook on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 GNU/Linux using the command terminal. What is the Jupyter Notebook? The Jupyter Project is a non-profit initiative to develop and provide open-source software and open standards for interactive work.
How to install Backdrop CMS on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 Linux
Here, we learn how to install Backdrop CMS on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using the terminal. Backdrop CMS is a lightweight, feature-rich, and user-friendly content management system.
Tom's Hardware ☛ How to install MicroPython for RISC-V on the Raspberry Pi Pico 2
Try out the latest preview version of MicroPython for the RISC-V CPU onboard the latest Raspberry Pi Pico 2.