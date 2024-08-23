posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 23, 2024



Quoting: How to install a tiling window manager on Linux (and why you'd want to) | ZDNET —

Your window manager is responsible for the placement and appearance of windows on your Linux desktop. If you use a full desktop environment (such as GNOME or Plasma), the window manager is part of that stack. On GNOME, for example, the window manager is Mutter. On Plasma, it's KWin. Every window manager offers a different feature set and aesthetic.

There's one type of window manager specifically designed to deliver the most efficient experience, a window manager that allows you to keep your hands on your keyboard more of the time while enjoying automatically placed and sized windows. That window manager is called a tiling window manager. (Previously, I've reviewed what I believe are the best tiling window managers currently available.)