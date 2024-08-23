Games: Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Tokyo Xtreme Racer, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dragon Age: The Veilguard devs talk up their PC features, optimisations and Steam Deck verification
BioWare and Electronic Arts are gearing up for the release of Dragon Age: The Veilguard on October 31st and they've revealed a whole bunch of details about the PC release.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Genki reveal a new Tokyo Xtreme Racer is in the works
Genki are returning to their racing roots with a brand new Tokyo Xtreme Racer in the works, due out for release sometime in 2025. The first series title in 18 years, no doubt fans of the classic Genki racers will be happy about this, especially as it's coming to Steam too so you'll be able to play it with Proton on Steam Deck / Desktop Linux.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam now shows who played mostly on Steam Deck in user reviews
While I can't find anywhere that Valve actually announced this, they've done another tweak to the user review system on Steam to show who primarily played on Steam Deck. This follows on from the recent user review update that attempted to deal with jokes, memes and ASCII art.
GamingOnLinux ☛ #DRIVE Rally enters Early Access on September 25
#DRIVE Rally is an arcade-inspired rally-driving experience set in the golden racing era of the ‘90s, and now there's a new trailer along with a confirmed release date for Early Access of September 25th. It's also going to have Native Linux support too, and should work great on Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ D.O.T. Defence looks like a fun spin on the RTS genre
D.O.T. Defence from Rattleaxe Games plans to launch in 2025 and looks like it will put a nice unique spin on RTS games, with matches you play in short bursts designed for single-player and local multiplayer. Another unique game made with Godot Engine!
GamingOnLinux ☛ Aether Collector is a mysterious point and click adventure set inside an anomaly
One for sci-fi fans, Aether Collector is a mysterious point and click adventure set inside an anomaly. Releasing later this year with Native Linux support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ I'm quite excited for the Starship Troopers: Extermination single-player
Starship Troopers: Extermination is already a fun game, but the initial Early Access release was short-lived due to a lack of content. Over time, Offworld have really built it up and the new upcoming single-player mode has me really excited. I have a real sweet spot for Starship Troopers, as one of my favourite sci-fi movies.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton 9.0-3 now in testing to bring more game compatibility to Steam Deck / Linux
Valve have begun the next round of testing for a new main version of Proton, the compatibility layer to run Windows games on Steam Deck and Desktop Linux. Announced on the same day as Proton's 6th anniversary!