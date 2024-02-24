Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat Official ☛ Empowering success: Red Hat introduces new feature - digital badges for training course attendance
As a professional in the constantly evolving IT industry, keeping pace requires not only skills but also a way to showcase them. Red Hat appreciates the significance of acknowledging and rewarding individual learning achievements. Red Hat Certification offers credentials that demonstrate competence across the entire product portfolio, and has become a trusted symbol of expertise for individuals and organizations alike.
Ben Cotton: Back on the market - Blog FiascoBlog Fiasco
...it’s unrelated to my performance, but the end result is the same: I am looking for a new job.
[...]
So what am I looking for? The ideal role would involve leadership in open source strategy or other high-level work. I’m excited by the opportunities to connect open source development to business goals in a way that makes it a mutually-beneficial relationship between company and community. In addition to my open source work, I have experience in program management, marketing, HPC, systems administration, and meteorology
[...]
If you have something that you think might be a good mutual fit, let me know. In the meantime, you can buy Program Management for Open Source Projects for all of your friends and enemies. I’m also available to give talks to communities (for free) and companies (ask about my reasonable prices!) on any subject where I have expertise. My website has a list of talks I’ve given, with video when available.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra & RelEng Update – Week 8 2024
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. It also contains updates for CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team as the CPE initiatives are mostly tied to I&R work.