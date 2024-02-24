Linux and Graphics Leftovers
Kernel Space
LWN ☛ Lots of new stable kernels
Greg Kroah-Hartman has announced the release of seven new stable kernels:
6.7.6, 6.6.18, 6.1.79, 5.15.149, 5.10.210, 5.4.269, and 4.19.307. As usual, they contain many
important fixes throughout the kernel tree.
Graphics Stack
Tomeu Vizoso: Etnaviv NPU update 17: Faster!
In the last update I explained how compression of zero weights gave our driver such a big performance improvement.
Since then, I have explored further what could take us closer to the performance of the proprietary driver and saw the opportunity to gather some of the proverbial low-hanging fruit.
Benchmarks
Tom's Hardware ☛ Nvidia Grace falls short of Threadripper 7000 in head-to-head GNU/Linux benchmarks
A 39-test comparison of Nvidia's 72-core Grace CPU to AMD's Threadripper 7980X and 7995WX shows Grace on the heels of Threadripper 7000.
