today's leftovers

I am a technical writer, and have been for around four years. I work at Roboflow, where I help people learn about computer vision and document various open source software projects we maintain (supervision, Autodistill, Inference, and more).

In this post, I am going to reflect on some of my experience as a technical writer, in the hopes that I can impart some information that is useful to you. This is not a "how to become a technical writer" post, or anything of that nature; there are plenty of other places you can go for that. Instead, I want to speak about technical writing from my viewpoint; from what I have seen, heard, and worked on. I will talk exclusively about software technical writing since that is what I know.