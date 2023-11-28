today's leftovers
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ It’s #MagPiMonday, show us your makes
Every Monday we ask the question: have you made something with a Raspberry Pi over the weekend? Every Monday, our followers send us amazing photos and videos of the things they’ve made.
Here’s a selection of some of the awesome things we got sent this month – and remember to follow along at the hashtag #MagPiMonday!
-
-
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
-
Dedoimedo ☛ Samsung A54 phone review - Solid all-rounder with big flaws
Do sit down, because today, you get a pretty long, detailed, thorough review of the Samsung A54 mid-range smartphone, covering reasons for purchase, specifications, first-time setup and data migration from an existing Android device, privacy-focused configuration and tweaking, problems with default apps, permissions and requirement for Samsung account, security updates, everyday usage and performance, problems using Play Store - ads and difficulty finding right software, ergonomics - weight, feel, audio quality, and screen scratching, camera quality, charging speed, battery life, some other considerations and observations, and more. Have fun.
-
-
Events
-
MWL ☛ Penguicon Auction, or: How To Make Me Shut Up
I’ve been a fan of Penguicon since they invited me as a GoH back in 2013. Some of the con staff even troll me. Like many cons, Penguicon is struggling to reboot post-lockdown. They will make enough on registration to cover expenses, but that money arrives late and they need some cash up front. >
-
-
Education
-
James G ☛ My experience starting as a technical writer
I am a technical writer, and have been for around four years. I work at Roboflow, where I help people learn about computer vision and document various open source software projects we maintain (supervision, Autodistill, Inference, and more).
In this post, I am going to reflect on some of my experience as a technical writer, in the hopes that I can impart some information that is useful to you. This is not a "how to become a technical writer" post, or anything of that nature; there are plenty of other places you can go for that. Instead, I want to speak about technical writing from my viewpoint; from what I have seen, heard, and worked on. I will talk exclusively about software technical writing since that is what I know.
-
-
Funding
-
Tor ☛ Double your donation now! All gifts matched 1:1, up to $75,000
Starting today through December 31, your donation to the Tor Project will be matched 1:1. That means that every donation, up to $75,000, will be doubled. Now is an excellent time to maximize the power of your gift and make your commitment to privacy online.
This match is made possible by the Friends of Tor, an outstanding group of contributors who have made the commitment to advancing privacy online. We're very thankful to the leadership of the Friends of Tor.
-