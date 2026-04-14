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Applications: A look at PacHub and "4 Linux tools solve problems the default apps shouldn't have left unsolve"
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XDA ☛ PacHub finally lets you manage pacman and the AUR on Arch without touching the terminal
Arch Linux has a reputation for being one of the toughest operating systems to set up, but we're seeing tools emerge and develop to make getting the distro up and running easier. Even Arch Linux's bundled service, Archinstall, has been enjoying updates that make it easier to use. However, once people have the distro successfully running on their computers... then what?
Well, it seems PacHub has an answer. This third-party app makes it much easier to use the legendary duo of Pacman and the Arch User Repository (AUR) by adding a UI that can control both. And while it's not officially part of Arch's app package just yet, we hope it gets added soon.
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XDA ☛ These 4 Linux tools solve problems the default apps shouldn't have left unsolved
Linux Mint Cinnamon gives you a very usable desktop from the start. You get a browser, a file manager, basic system tools, and defaults that make sense without much setup. That's enough to get up and running right away.
But once you start using it every day, a few gaps start to appear, and you'll find yourself wanting an app to fill them. The apps that matter most are the ones you install without thinking when you set up a new system. This list focuses on those tools.