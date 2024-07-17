howtos, Installations and Free and Open Source Software

Excellent Utilities is a series of cornerstone articles highlighting essential utilities. These are small, indispensable tools, useful for anyone running a Linux machine.

navi is a terminal application which lets you run one-liners from cheatsheets. With this utility you can browse through cheatsheets and execute commands. Suggested values for arguments are dynamically displayed in a list.

navi uses fzf, skim, or Alfred under the bonnet and it can be either used as a command or as a shell widget. It’s free and open source software.