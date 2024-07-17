howtos, Installations and Free and Open Source Software
Excellent Utilities: navi - interactive cheatsheet tool - LinuxLinks
Excellent Utilities is a series of cornerstone articles highlighting essential utilities. These are small, indispensable tools, useful for anyone running a Linux machine.
navi is a terminal application which lets you run one-liners from cheatsheets. With this utility you can browse through cheatsheets and execute commands. Suggested values for arguments are dynamically displayed in a list.
navi uses fzf, skim, or Alfred under the bonnet and it can be either used as a command or as a shell widget. It’s free and open source software.
git-xargs - update across multiple GitHub repositories with a single command - LinuxLinks
git-xargs is a command-line tool (CLI) for making updates across multiple GitHub repositories with a single command.
This is free and open source software.
Give git-xargs: a script or a command to run and a list of repos
jaq - clone of the JSON data processing tool - LinuxLinks
jaq is a jq clone focused on correctness, speed, and simplicity.
It aims to support a large subset of jq’s syntax and operations.
This is free and open source software.
lsix - ls for images - LinuxLinks
lsix is like the ls command but for images.
The tool shows thumbnails in a terminal using sixel graphics. The terminal emulator needs to support sixel.
Just typing lsix will show images in the current working directory. You can also specify filenames and, of course, use shell wild cards (e.g., lsix *jpg *png).
Because lsix uses ImageMagick pretty much any image format will be supported
This is free and open source software.
Lagrange - GUI client for browsing Geminispace - LinuxLinks
Lagrange is a GUI client for browsing Geminispace. It offers modern conveniences familiar from web browsers, such as smooth scrolling, inline image viewing, multiple tabs, visual themes, Unicode fonts, bookmarks, history, and page outlines.
Like Gemini, Lagrange has been designed with minimalism in mind. It depends on a small number of essential libraries. It is written in C and uses SDL for hardware-accelerated graphics. OpenSSL is used for secure communications.
This is free and open source software.
hercules - gain advanced insights from Git repository history - LinuxLinks
Hercules is a fast and highly customizable Git repository analysis engine.
There are two command-line tools: hercules and labours. The first is a program written in Go which takes a Git repository and executes a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) of analysis tasks over the full commit history. The second is a Python script which shows some predefined plots over the collected data. These two tools are normally used together through a pipe. It is possible to write custom analyses using the plugin system. It is also possible to merge several analysis results together – relevant for organizations. The analyzed commit history includes branches, merges, etc.
This is free and open source software.
meli - configurable and extensible e-mail client with sane defaults - LinuxLinks
meli is a configurable and extensible e-mail client with sane defaults.
It is targeted at both new and power users of the terminal, but built with a modern perspective.
A variety of email workflows and software stacks should be usable with meli. Integrate e-mail storage, sync, tagging system, SMTP client, contact management and editor of your choice to replace the defaults.
This is free and open source software.