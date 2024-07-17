posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 17, 2024



Quoting: Ubuntu Fridge | Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) reached End of Life on July 11, 2024 —

This is a follow-up to the End of Life warning sent earlier to confirm that as of July 11, 2024, Ubuntu 23.10 is no longer supported. No more package updates will be accepted to 23.10, and it will be archived to old-releases.ubuntu.com in the coming weeks.

Additionally, Ubuntu Security Notices will no longer include information or updated packages for Ubuntu 23.10.

The supported upgrade path from Ubuntu 23.10 is to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Instructions and caveats for the upgrade may be found at...