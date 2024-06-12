Snapdragon X and Linux
Upstreaming Linux kernel support for the Snapdragon X Elite
In this post, I’ll describe our track record in supporting Linux on laptops with Windows on Snapdragon and how that continues with the Snapdragon X Elite. You’ll see what’s already merged in the mainline Linux kernel, what’s pending and what’s on our roadmap. (This is a summary of our presentation “Linux with Upstream Kernel On Snapdragon X Elite Compute Platform” at Embedded Open Source Summit. See below for details and links.)
