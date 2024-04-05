Google’s Jpegli open-source library can compress high quality images 35% more than traditional JPEG codecs

Google has released the Jpegli open-source library for advanced JPEG coding that maintains backward compatibility while delivering an up to 35% compression ratio improvement at high-quality compression settings.

Jpegli JPEG encoder and decoder implementation is part of the JPEG XL image format reference implementation (libjxl) and you’ll find the source code on GitHub. Eventually, it might be integrated into your favorite libraries and programs, and you’ll be able to install JPEG XL’s Jpegli support from the libjxl-tools package in your preferred Linux distribution. But in the meantime, we can use the tools/cjpegli and tools/djpegli tools by building libjxl from source (tested in Ubuntu 22.04)...

