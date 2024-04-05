Google’s Jpegli open-source library can compress high quality images 35% more than traditional JPEG codecs

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Internet Society

When “Free” Comes With Strings Attached

“Free streaming subscription with mobile plan!”“Data-free music streaming!””Use these top 3 social apps without using up your data!”

LinuxGizmos.com

Toradex Aquila SoM leverages TI’s AM69 with 8x Arm Cortex-A72 and 32 TOPS NPU

Toradex has unveiled the Aquila SoM, a cutting-edge solution tailored for the medical, industrial, and robotics sectors. This rugged and efficient System on Module integrates advanced AI and machine learning capabilities with a modern software stack, facilitating swift market entry and compliance with evolving security standards.

Digi ConnectCore MP25: Enhanced AI/ML Capabilities with 1.35 TOPS NPU and Integrated ISP

Digi International recently showcased the Digi ConnectCore MP25 at Embedded World 2024, a module designed for computer vision applications in medical, transportation and Industry 4.0 applications. Equipped with an Image Signal Processor (ISP) and a 1.35 TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU), it also supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2.

(Updated) Radxa previews ZERO 3E Single Board Computer with GbE port

MINIX Z100-AERO Mini PC with 2.5GbE+1GbE ports and NVMe SSD Support

The MINIX Z100-AERO is a compact, high-performance miniPC with an active cooling system and Intel N100 CPU. It supports triple 4K@60Hz displays and offers robust wireless and Ethernet connectivity options making it suitable for everyday tasks or as a personal router.

ECM-ADLN-N97 3.5” Single Board Computer Incorporates Intel Alder Lake-N Processor

The ECM-ADLN-N97, designed by BCM Advanced Research, is a sophisticated 3.5” Single Board Computer. It boasts advanced capabilities, including DDR5 RAM support, dual 2.5GbE ports, and multi-display functionality. Additionally, it’s available in a fanless, slim PC form factor for efficient and compact deployment.

9to5Linux

Qt Creator 13 Released with Offline and Online Installers for Linux on ARM

Highlights of Qt Creator 13 include offline and online installers for Linux on ARM, a revamped visual style for the Welcome mode, initial support for iOS 17 devices, and improvements to the docking UI used in the Widget Designer and Debug mode.

Linux Kernel 6.7 Reaches End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.8

Linux kernel 6.7 was released by Linus Torvalds on January 7th, 2024, and introduced exciting new features like the bcachefs file system, a copy-on-write (COW) file system for Linux-based operating systems designed to compete with the modern features offered by the Btrfs and ZFS filesystems.

Linux Firmware Update Utility Fwupd Will Use Zstd Compression for Future Releases

After the XZ backdoor fiasco, now open-source developers are looking for an alternative compression utility, and the obvious choice these days is Zstandard (also known as zstd for short), which provides a lossless data compression algorithm that proves to be faster than XZ when decompressing.

news

Google’s Jpegli open-source library can compress high quality images 35% more than traditional JPEG codecs

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 05, 2024

Jpegli ELO score vs libjpeg-turbo and MozJPEG at several bitrates

Google has released the Jpegli open-source library for advanced JPEG coding that maintains backward compatibility while delivering an up to 35% compression ratio improvement at high-quality compression settings.

Jpegli JPEG encoder and decoder implementation is part of the JPEG XL image format reference implementation (libjxl) and you’ll find the source code on GitHub. Eventually, it might be integrated into your favorite libraries and programs, and you’ll be able to install JPEG XL’s Jpegli support from the libjxl-tools package in your preferred Linux distribution. But in the meantime, we can use the tools/cjpegli and tools/djpegli tools by building libjxl from source (tested in Ubuntu 22.04)...

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

German state moving 30,000 PCs to LibreOffice
The term digital sovereignty is very important here
Exploring Cosmic Desktop: A Detailed First Look
I did a test drive of the dev version of the Cosmic desktop from System76. Here's a first look with many wonderful details.
A backdoor in xz
Andres Freund has posted a detailed investigation into a backdoor that was shipped with versions 5.6.0 and 5.6.1 of the xz compression utility
ThunderSnap! Why We’re Helping Maintain The Thunderbird Snap On Linux
We love our Linux users across all Linux distributions
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Beta Release Postponed Due to Security Concerns
Canonical rebuilds Ubuntu 24.04 LTS packages for Noble Numbat Beta
Openwashing: GitLab Censorship Without Challenge, Redis, and More
Deceit and false marketing
Toradex Aquila SoM leverages TI’s AM69 with 8x Arm Cortex-A72 and 32 TOPS NPU
Additionally, the production-quality, Yocto Project-compatible Embedded Linux BSP ensures quality and ease of development
Turning Twenty Soon [original]
The more influential we become, the more nutcases try to disrupt things
Security Leftovers
with focus on Linux, too
Linux Mint Devs to Ship Thunderbird as a Native DEB Package in Linux Mint 22
Linux Mint lead developer Clement Lefebvre published a new monthly newsletter where he shares more details about some of the major changes coming to the next Linux Mint 22 release related to Thunderbird, PipeWire, and other components.
 
Android Leftovers
How to delete your browsing history on Android
Windows TCO (Microsoft's Security Failings Causing Chaos
What they try to distract from
Statcounter: Linux increases desktop market share to 4.05%
Last month, Neowin reported that Linux surpassed 4% market share for the first time according to Statcounter
Move to OpenBSD and OpenBSD 7.5 released
New release
Google’s Jpegli open-source library can compress high quality images 35% more than traditional JPEG codecs
Google has released the Jpegli open-source library for advanced JPEG
Thorium Reader – EPUB reading application
It’s written mostly in TypeScript and published under an open source license
13 Best Free and Open Source Linux Webcam Tools
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Announcing Incus 6.0 LTS
And it’s finally out, our first LTS (Long Term Support) release of Incus
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
What All the Media Hysteria About Xz Serves to Distract From (Still) is a Successful Breach by China, Enabled by Microsoft
4 more articles
Qt Creator 13 Released with Offline and Online Installers for Linux on ARM
Qt Creator 13 open-source IDE is now available for download with offline and online installers for Linux on ARM, as well as various improvements. Here’s what’s new!
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Destination Linux, and More
3 new episodes
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Windows TCO has been distracted from lately
today's howtos
5 howtos for now
Programming and Devices
Programming links mostly
Distributions and Operating Systems: CentOS, Ubuntu, and More
today's leftovers
Principles not products: Why we need more top-down security engineering.
I've always started my classes with a different set of fundamental questions. What is security?
Linux Weekly News (“LWN”) is Taking Money from IBM, Hires Staff From IBM
biases the coverage
Linux Magazine's Latest Issue
many articles but paywalled partly
Linux Usage Increases in Two Key Areas
If market share is your thing, you'll be happy to know that Linux is on the rise in two areas that, if they keep climbing, could have serious meaning for Linux's future
Web Browsers Leftovers
Chrom*, Mozilla, and more
GNU and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Some Free software leftovers and events
Programming Leftovers
only 4 picks for now
Security Leftovers
only 3 for now
today's howtos
morning/afternoon howtos
Open Hardware: Arduino, SparkFun, and More
Some hardware news
Debian: Whonix Introduced, Carter to Leave as DPL, and FreeOffice (Not Free Software) on Debian 12
3 bits of information about Debian
Surveillance by the New Microsoft Outlook App
The ProtonMail people are accusing Microsoft’s new Outlook for Windows app of conducting extensive surveillance on its users
LXC Project Announces 6.0 LTS Release with Support Until 2029
LXC 6.0 LTS container management solution launches with major updates
One Week With KDE Plasma Workspaces 6 on Fedora 40 Beta (Vol. 1)
Why am I doing this
Games: Lemonade, Screenbound, Superstar Strategy, and More
7 gamingonlinux items
FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC Running Linux: Multimedia
For this article, we’re testing the multimedia capabilities of this tiny PC using Ubuntu 23.10
What Microsoft Staff/GitHub/systemd Hopes to Distract From This Week
Windows TCO
5 Best Free and Open Source Linux Font Renderers
In the days when Linux was a fledgling operating system
Plasma 6 third review - laptop with Nvidia graphics
My exploration of Plasma 6 be continuing
(Updated) Radxa previews ZERO 3E Single Board Computer with GbE port
Radxa mentions that the ZERO 3E will support operating systems such as Debian, Ubuntu, and Android
Windows TCO, Kernel, and PCLinuxOS
today's leftovers
GNOME 46 puts Flatpaks front and center
The GNOME project announced GNOME 46 (code-named "Kathmandu") on March 20
Debian and Ubuntu Stories
3 links only
today's howtos
first batch for this morning
Linux 6.9-rc2
Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays kernel rc releases
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Security Leftovers
Security breaches and more
Android Leftovers
ChromeOS Material You Settings redesign looks a lot like Android
Multi Version Support for PHP in Mageia 9
We are proud to announce the introduction of multi version support for php in mageia 9
Stable kernels: Linux 6.8.3, Linux 6.7.12, Linux 6.6.24, and Linux 6.1.84
I'm announcing the release of the 6.8.3 kernel
Security Leftovers
mostly incidents du jour
Software: LibreOffice, KDE Season of Code, and More
5 stories
GNU/Linux: Kernel, Linux Format, Fedora, and Debian/Sparky
today's leftovers basically
Programming Leftovers
Qt, Godot, Python, R
Mozilla: These Weeks in Firefox and Thunderbird Monthly Development Digest
technical reports
Devices: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, Steam Deck, and More
4 stories for now
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, Linux Matters, WordPress Briefing
3 new episodes
WordPress 6.5 'Regina'
over 700 contributors
today's howtos
many howtos for daytime
Linux Kernel 6.7 Reaches End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.8
Renowned Linux kernel maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman announced today the end of life (EOL) for the Linux 6.7 kernel series, urging users to upgrade to the latest Linux 6.8 kernel as soon as possible.
Android Leftovers
Android 15 could revamp the status bar
KDE6 release: D-Bus and Polkit Galore
Any package that ships these features needs to be reviewed
Linux Firmware Update Utility Fwupd Will Use Zstd Compression for Future Releases
Fwupd developer and maintainer Richard Hughes announced today that future releases of the popular Linux firmware updater are moving away from XZ Utils and will adopt Zstandard (zstd) instead.
Free Software Leftovers
FOSS news and altertives
Programming Leftovers
coding related stories
Hardware: Arduino, Intel's Demise, and Peltier Cooler for Raspberry Pi 5
3 bits of hardware news
Openwashing: OpenNebula, Flatpak/Flathub, and Kubernetes on Windows
Borderline proprietary
today's howtos
half a dozen howtos
Windows TCO
half a dozen Windows TCO stories
Games: Humble, Steam, Heroic Games Launcher, and More
8 articles from gamingonlinux
Arti 1.2.1 is released: onion services development
The Tor Project has new release
Android Leftovers
6 Of Android's Most Useful New Features (2024)
Thunderbird Progresses with Exchange Compatibility
March 2024's Thunderbird Digest reveals Exchange Autodiscovery and OAuth compatibility improvements in the latest update
From Russia with love: ROSA Fresh 12.5 delivers an improved Linux experience
This new version of the Russian-developed operating system is a blend of significant improvements and fresh features
Nitrux 3.4 Released, the systemd-Free Distro Now Uses KDE Software from Debian
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.4 as the latest stable version of this Debian-based, systemd-free, and immutable distro built around the KDE software.
Ubuntu 24.04 Is Coming Soon: Should You Upgrade?
What does this release have to offer, and is it worth bothering to install it
Goodbye Craig Maloney
I'm devastated
Avaota A1 open-source hardware SBC is powered by Allwinner T527 octa-core Cortex-A55 SoC
Allwinner also gave a presentation about Linux mainline support for Allwinner T527
Framework 13 | Best Laptop Yet
The Framework 13 is the best laptop I have used to date
xfmpc – graphical GTK+ MPD client
Linux offers a huge array of open source music players
RIP Ross Anderson
Ross Anderson died yesterday
Kubuntu Brand Graphic Design Contest Deadline Extended!
The new deadline is now set for 23:59 on Saturday, 6th April 2024
NixOS is not reproducible
Okay, sorry for the clickbait
5 Linux network-related commands every new user should know
If you're just starting on your Linux journey, these command lines will help you immensely for network-related purposes
statCounter: GNU/Linux Adoption in Germany Skyrockets to 7% [original]
New data
Proprietary: Microsoft and Amazon Making a Proprietary 'Linux'
Not what we need
Security Leftovers
a handful of stories
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Distractions From Windows TCO
everything cast as "Linux"
What I learned when I replaced my cheap Pi 5 PC with a no-name Amazon mini desktop
Pi 5 is still an odd fit for day-to-day desktop use; cheap mini PCs come closer.
Project Bluefin and the future of operating systems
A relatively obscure desktop Linux project hints at a containerized OS future that makes perfect sense for enterprise computing.
GNU/Linux Penetration Rate in France Remains Steady at Around 5% [original]
But only if one counts ChromeOS too