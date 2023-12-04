The Demise of News Sites on the Web is No Joking Matter

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 04, 2023



Including sites that cover BSD and GNU/Linux

THE news is already slow. 5 years ago it would feel this slow around Christmastime, not 3 weeks before Christmas. But news sites are generally dying, including some of the main sources of coverage of GNU/Linux.

It's not improving over time, it is only getting worse.

The "news is dead over the weekend now," an associate said, and "I unfortunately expect a further ratcheting down of news availability over the end of the year."

Thankfully we still find enough stories to post regular updates here, but it gets harder over time. █