Major Versions of PipeWire, Firefox arrive in Tumbleweed

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 30, 2023



Rolling release users of openSUSE Tumbleweed who did a zypper dup on and after Monday will have a couple new major version updates.

El Presidente made an appearance in snapshot 20231127 when the red carpets was rolled out for PipeWire; Its 1.0 major version, also known as “El Presidente,” brings significant enhancements and numerous fixes like resolving memory management issues related to memfd and dma-buf leaks during buffer uploads. This audio and video package for Linux introduces improvements in time reporting for Advanced Linux Sound Architecture affecting Interrupt Request, which results in reduced timing deviations.

Read on